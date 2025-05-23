Muddy Escapades in Gogo on the last portion of Jeremy Clarksons Rural Reality Show the Irish Times





As embarrassment, Jolly Juggernaut ends in our television screens, Jeremy Clarkson had more life than a vintage Ford. He seemed to be finished and dusted after being turned away from Top Gear for hitting his Irish producer a decade ago. Then there was his shameful sun chronicle about Meghan Markle, where he said that he dreamed of the day she was a naked parade in the streets of each city in Great Britain. This was the fury that Clarkson did the most non-Clarkson Imaginable thing: apologize. Despite these controversies and many others, he launches a bit like Boris Johnson, another English English of a certain age for whom life takes the form of a series of joyful japes, largely without consequences. In the case of Clarkson, his last getaway could be the most lucrative. That is to say, of course, his series of scandalously looked at reality, Clarksons Farm (premium video, on Friday), who, like an old tractor who refuses to die, recovers, Mucky but very ready for service. The big joke of this season is that the success of the shows has conspired to make life more difficult than ever for the agricultural farmer in England Cotswolds (which appears as the Golden Vale for Toffs). The assistant of the Kaleb Cooper farm became a full -fledged star and went on a comedy tour, where he sings, Ive obtained a large big harvester from delighted fans. I am not a socialist that I want Kaleb to do well, said Clarkson. But he adds that the success of his employees returned his daily routine to the Ferme de Squat Diddly so much more difficult. The course is undeniably difficult. The rain retires while he was trying to feed pigs that seem to prefer to eat Clarkson. There is confusion about the new British farm payment system which will replace the old EU. The headaches continue when Clarkson decides to stimulate the sustainability of squats through a long search before buying an advertising, which, in its opinion, must have a building permit for a store and butchers (most do not do it). Cooper finally returns. Like the partner born in Clarkson Dublin, Lisa Hogan, who, as the story begins, works on a new perfume for Fermes de Squat Diddly range of tailor -made perfumes (drive and wet, anyone?). In addition, he hired a new assistant, Harriet. This is a shock for Cooper, because, with so many others in the Clarkson universe, the first awkward meeting of the hands of the farm is clearly staged for cameras. [ Jeremy Clarksons back on his farm, selling 40 crisps. But he could soon be put out to pastureOpens in new window ] The terrestrial scent and breeding are far from the roots of Clarkson Top Gear. At the end of his days as oil, you could say that the thrill had left. A presenter has invigorated on Clarksons Farm, and four seasons, the Air of Muddy Mayhem shows are as pleasant as ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio/2025/05/23/clarksons-farm-review-muddy-escapades-galore-on-latest-serving-of-jeremy-clarksons-rural-reality-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

