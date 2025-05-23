First made in India Chip to soon come from the semiconductor factory in the Northeast: PM Modi | Commercial news





Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country would soon obtain the first chip made in India produced in the semiconductor factory in the northeast region.

He said the region is becoming an important destination for two energy and semiconductor sectors.

Today, the Northeast plays a more important role in strengthening the country's semiconductor ecosystem. The country will soon obtain the first chip in India manufactured from the semiconductor factory in the Northeast, said Modi in his inaugural speech at the Crescent summit of northeast investors 2025. The story continues below this announcement In August of last year, the Tata The group had started to build a semiconductor unit in Assam, with a total investment of RS 27,000 crores. The Prime Minister said that the semiconductor factory had opened opportunity doors for the semiconductor sector and other advanced technologies in the region. Modi has said that the government is largely invested in areas of hydroelectricity or solar energy in each state of northeast, and projects worthy of crores have already been distributed. He said investors have not only the possibility of investing in factories and infrastructure in the northeast, but also a gold chance to invest in the manufacturing sector in the region, he said. He stressed that there was a need for significant investments in solar modules, cells, storage and research, because they are the future. The story continues below this announcement The more we invest in the future, the more we will depend on our dependence on other countries, he said. He said that the Northeast, which was formerly called the Frontier region, has now become a favorite of growth. The Prime Minister said that robust roads, a good electricity infrastructure and a logistics network are the backbone of all industries. Trade also flourishes where connectivity is transparent. This means that robust infrastructure is the first condition for any development; This is the foundation. This is the reason why we have launched an infrastructure revolution in the northeast. For a long time, the northeast remained in rarity. But now the northeast becomes a land of opportunities, said Modi. The story continues below this announcement The government has invested massively to improve connectivity infrastructure; In just a decade, 11,000 km of new highways were built, as well as several kilometers of railway lines were placed in the northeast, he said. Modi said that in the next decade, the northeast will be an increase in its commercial potential. Today, the commercial volume between India and Anase is nearly $ 1.25 billion. This commercial volume will cross $ 200 billion in the coming years, and the northeast will become a solid bridge for that. It will become a commercial gateway to Anase, he said. Speaking on the occasion, the president of the Adani groups, Gautam Adani, announced that his group would invest 50,000 additional rupes in the Northeast in the next 10 years. The group had promised an investment of 50,000 roots of rupees in Assam three months ago. The president and managing director of Reliance Industries LTD, Mukesh Ambani, said that the group had invested around 30,000 breaks of rupees in the region over the past 40 years. The story continues below this announcement Over the next five years, we will double more of our investments, with our goal at Rs 75,000 Core, said Ambani. He said Reliance Retail will considerably increase its purchase of staples, fruits and vegetables to increase the income of farmers in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/first-made-in-india-chip-semiconductor-plant-northeast-pm-modi-10024312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos