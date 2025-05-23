Apple stock flows after Trump threatens 25% price if iPhones are not made in the United States





Apple's shares fell up to 3% on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened the 25% tariff giant if he does not start to produce iphones in the United States, his last salvo targeting a American company directly on how it is carrying out its activities.

In an article on his Truth social platform on Friday morning, Trump wrote that he had “Tim Cook of Apple a long time ago that I expect their iPhones which will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or any other.”

“If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States,” said Trump.

An Apple spokesperson refused to comment. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Financial Times said that Apple was finalizing the plans for an iphone component production center of $ 1.5 billion in India.

Trumps Post sent Apple shares as much as 3% less and more than a loss of about $ 100 billion for the technology giant of several dollars.

A few minutes later, Trump posted on Truth Social again threatening 50% prices on the European Union, saying that trade negotiations with the Region were going out nowhere.

This position sent wider markets in deeper negative territory, and the S&P 500 has opened some 1% less, preparing the path for a weekly loss and threatening the recovery of the market in the last month.

Presidents generally avoid giving the appearance of dictating individual business strategies, but Trump has broken with this standard. Instead, he began to accelerate direct attacks on American societies whose answers at his prices he does not like, notably Amazon, Mattel and Walmart.

Its Apple targeting can represent a more serious threat. Trump had already reported his dissatisfaction with the CEO of Apple Tim Cook recently.

I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday, he told media members last week. I told him, my friend, I treated you very well. You come here with $ 500 billion, but now I hear that you are building throughout India. I don't want you to build in India.

In an appearance in Fox News, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent explained on Trumps Missive saying that he “tried to bring back the manufacture of precision in the United States

“And I think that one of our largest vulnerabilities is that … This external production, especially in semiconductors, and a large part of the apple components are semiconductors. We would therefore like Apple to help us make the semiconductor supply chain.

While the impact of Trump's prices, which continues to include a general levy of 10% and effective prices of around 40% on Chinese products, has become sharper for American companies, Trump has added their responses more and more.

Last week, the president criticized Walmart for declaring that he was likely to increase the prices of buyers in a few weeks, demanding that the retail giant “eats prices”.

The Wall Street Journal Wall Street Journal editorial board has hidden this move as a potentially “Marxist” effort to tell a business how to manage its business “, as well as a vague and implicit threat.” He said Trump was going to “complete Kamala Harris”, referring to the anti-boring plan of his campaign rival in 2024, and added: “How would Mr. Trump react if the congress told him how much his family could charge Mar-A-Lago?”

Walmart subsequently published a declaration saying that it would work to maintain low prices “as low as possible as long as we can give the reality of the small retail margins. In the days that followed, several other major brands for the general public had appeared at the forefront of prices on prices.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened Barbie Mattel manufacturer with a 100% price on his toys if he did not move production in the United States Mattel told CNBC that he would probably be forced to adjust prices in the United States and that he had not planned to resist his manufacture.

And last month, administration officials called a report according to which Amazon begins to label the tariff costs during the cash register of a “hostile and political act”, with Trump, personally calling the founder Jeff Bezos to complain. A few hours later, Amazon sought to minimize the scope of his plan, then said that she was completely out of the table.

As for Apple, at least half of its iPhones are currently manufactured in China. In April, Reuters reported that Apple had started making plans to move all iPhone production to India by the end of 2026.

New iPhones currently cost around $ 1,199. Wall Street analysts offered various estimates of what an American manufacturing iPhone would cost, ranging from $ 1,500 to $ 3,500, depending on the quantity of its supply chain, which Apple is ultimately able to enhance.

Friday, in a note to customers following the post of Trump, the director general of Wedbush Securities, Dan Ives, who first gave the estimate of $ 3,500 in April, called the idea of ​​the phones made in the United States a “fairy tale”. He said he thought that Apple would continue to try to negotiate with the administration to resolve.

