



President of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, threatened a 50% tax on all imports from the European Union on Friday as well as a 25% tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in America.

The threats, pronounced on social networks, reflect Trumps' ability to disrupt the world economy with a dactylography burst, as well as the reality that his prices have not yet produced the trade agreements he is looking for or the return of the national manufacturing he has promised to voters.

The Republican President said that he wanted to charge higher import taxes on EU goods, a long-standing American ally that from China, a geopolitical rival that reduced his prices to 30% this month so that Washington and Beijing can take negotiations. Trump was upset by the lack of progress in commercial talks with the EU, which proposed to reduce mutually zero prices, even if the president insisted publicly to preserve a 10% reference tax on most imports.

Our discussions with them are not going! Trump posted on Truth Social. Consequently, I recommend a 50% right rate on the European Union, from June 1, 2025. There is no rate if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.

This position had been preceded by a threat of import taxes against Apple for its plans to continue to make its iPhone in Asia. Apple now joins Amazon, Walmart and other large American companies in white houses in white houses while they try to respond to uncertainty and inflationary pressures triggered by its prices.

A long time ago, I informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones which will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere, Trump wrote. If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States

Sales staff work in an Apple store in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday April 10, 2025 (AP photo / Hau Dinh, file)

Trump's statement is essential in that it suggests that the company itself will support the price of prices, contradicting its previous allegations when it deployed a series of aggressive prices in recent months that foreign countries would serve the cost of import taxes. In general, importers pay prices and costs are often transmitted to consumers in the highest price form.

In response to Trumps on China's prices, Apple CEO Tim Cook said earlier that most of the iPhones sold in the United States during the current quarter come from India, with iPads and other imported Vietnam devices. After Trump deployed prices in April, bank analysts estimated that an iphone of $ 1,200 would be made in America, losing prices from $ 1,500 to $ 3,500.

Actions sold after Trumps' publications, the S&P 500 index, lower approximately 1%. The markets have developed a sensitivity to the triggering of hair to the statements of the American presidents, often collapses when he announces high prices and rallying when he withdraws from these threats.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, tried to clarify Trumps' publications in an interview on Friday in the editorial hall of Fox News Show Americas.

Bessent said the EU has a collective action problem because its 27 member states are represented by this group in Brussels, so that the underlying countries do not even know what the EU negotiates on their behalf.

The secretary of the Treasury said he was not in a White House meeting this week attended, but he also spoke with Apple CEO this week. Bessent said the objective was that Apple brings more of its computer-toe supply chain in the United States

The kernel of Trump's arguments against the EU is that America manages a completely unacceptable trade deficit with the 27 Member States. Countries contain trade deficits when they import more goods than they export it.

The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters on Monday September 9, 2024 in Cupertino, California (photo AP / Juliana Yamada, file)

The new iPhone 16 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters on Monday September 9, 2024 in Cupertino, California (photo AP / Juliana Yamada, file)

From the point of view of the EUS Executive Commission, trade with the United States is almost in balance if goods and services are included. As a global financing and technology center, the United States manages a trade surplus of services with Europe. This compensates for part of the commercial difference in goods and puts the imbalance at 48 billion euros ($ 54 billion).

The German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, said that the EUS Executive Commission had its full support to work to preserve our access to the American market.

I think such prices help anyone, but would only do economic development on the two suffering markets, Wadephul told Berlin. We therefore still count on negotiations and support the European Commission for the Defense of Europe and the European market while working on persuasion in America.

Trump’s aid said the tariff’s objective was to isolate China and conclude new agreements with allies, but the presidents' tariff threats are logic in these claims. Not only could the EU face higher tariffs than China, but the Bloc of Member States could be better off by establishing a large front with China and other countries against Trumps' trade policy, said German economist Marcel Flescher.

The strategy of the EU and Germany Commission in the trade conflict with Trump is a total failure, Fratscher, the head of the German Economic Research Institute, said on X. It was a failure that you could see Trump to come to Europe, hesitating and concessions like the weaknesses they are.

Mary Lovely, a senior scholarship in the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said that 50% prices on Europe are probably a Trump negotiation scheme. She said Trump seems to believe that the negotiations work by going to a threat point that could risk self -being just to demonstrate how serious it is, in the hope that it would produce an agreement.

But Lovely said that, in the long term, the Trumps approach suggests that the United States is an unreliable trading partner, which it operates on a whim, not on the rule of law.

Trump ran hot and cold on his relationship with Apple, a sign that currification of favor with him cannot necessarily protect a business from his anger. He essentially told companies such as Walmart to eat the costs of his prices instead of increasing prices, even if this could result in profits and cause dismissals. It now seems to deploy a similar degree of pressure to force Apple to accept the higher costs of moving its supply chains.

Trump had previously created an exemption from electronics imported from China to help companies such as Apple, which he could now delete. He also threatened with 25% of distinct import taxes on computer fleas and could have the tariff calendar rewritten so as to expose Apple to taxes.

Until recently, the American president has repeatedly boasted of the $ 500 billion that Apple in February has committed to investing at national level as part of his development of artificial intelligence technologies. But he publicly returned to the company last week when he was speaking in Qatar.

I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday, Trump told the public. I told him, my friend, I treated you very well. You come here with $ 500 billion, but now I hear that you are building throughout India. I don't want you to build in India.

Analysts were skeptical about the fact that Apple could quickly move the manufacture of devices in the United States, mainly because it has spent decades to integrate complex supply chains in China to feed factories. But he also has the challenge of dealing with the unpredictable nature of the current American administration, said Ben Wood, chief analyst of the research company based in the United Kingdom CCS Insight.

At any time, things can change overnight, which makes it extremely difficult for companies such as apple to plan their business, Wood said. It seems that, despite the best efforts of the Apple management team to put pressure on the American administration to treat the iPhone plus favorably, a curve can come out of nowhere and derail all the plans they have in place.

The writers of AP Paul Wiseman, David Mchugh in Frankfurt, Germany, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.

