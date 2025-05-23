APTO Photo / Andy WONG

At the front Over the past two years, the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) has been subjected to waves of purges of its senior direction, highlighting the systemic problems within the army and marking a renewed front in the anti-corruption campaign of President XIS.

At the end of 2012, XI launched a generalized anti-corruption campaign to eliminate corruption and consolidation of loyalty by targeting both senior officials and rank, known as hunting and flies.

The fact that many high -ranking officials of the APL purgient in this last round are considered as Loyalists of Xi indicates that Xi is intrinsically wary of its soldiers and probably considers corruption as a systemic problem.

Recent events have highlighted potential, systemic and political interior challenges, which could have an impact on the ability of PRCs to project military power and to hinder its objective of military modernization.

Over the past two years, the Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA) has been subject to waves of purges of its senior direction, highlighting the systemic problems within the Army of the People's Republic of Chinas (PRC) and marking a renewed front in the anti-corruption president of President XIS. Since Xis' mandate, the APL has periodically been purges in the name of the anti-corruption, but the wide range and high level of this recent reader illustrate a worrying trend. More specifically, the historical purges of so-called tigers (senior officials and influential) in the army of the PRCS were frequently attributed to XI removing the managers appointed by its predecessors in order to consolidate the loyalists; However, many targeted officials in the past year have increased under XI. Recent events have highlighted potential, systemic and political interior challenges, which could have an impact on the ability of PRCs to project military power and to hinder its objective of military modernization.

After the 18thth Party congress in 2012, Xi Jinping launched a national anti-corruption campaign in China. The reader aims to eliminate corruption and consolidate fidelity by targeting both high -ranking officials and the good and the line known as hunting tigers and flies. For the APL, the anti-corruption campaign intensified in 2014 and 2015, when high-ranking officials, including General Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong, both vice-presidents of the Central Military Commission (CMC), were purged. XU and Guo, who were raised during the mandate of the XIS predecessor, were accused of corruption, stripped of their military and expelled ranks from the Chinese Communist Party (CCC). The anti-corruption reader targeting the PLA at the beginning of XIS was observed mainly through two lenses and non-exclusive mutually. First, to rid the PRC armed forces of systemic corruption so that the funds intended for military modernization and the construction of a world class soldier by 2049 were not siphoned by corrupt officials. Second, to rid the APL of the Xis rivals and centralize the authority of the armed forces, guaranteeing the implementation of the Mao-E-Sere principle, the party commands the weapon, and the weapon should never be authorized to command the party.

Since 2023, however, the conduct of XIS corruption in the army has targeted its own people named. The reports suggest that around 20 high -ranking officials, or tigers, were swept away in hunting. Purgent people include high -ranking officials in different branches, including two defense ministers named under XI, CMC members and several Air Force air generals, Ground and Navy. In 2024, the Minister of Defense Li Shangfu was stripped of his military rank and expelled from the party because of allegations of acceptance of bribes. At the same time, General Wei Fenghe, predecessor Lis, faced a similar spell. The accusations of corruption of Li and Weis would both have returned to their mandate in the supply and development of equipment, including the Rocket Plas force (PLARF), which is essential to the PRCS nuclear deterrent strategy. Indeed, PLANF officials or those who have links there were particularly affected by the most recent anti-corruption training. However, in November 2024, Admiral Miao Hua, the superior ideologist of the CMC, was ousted and put under study, indicating that this recent investigation extends beyond traditional supply and development tracks, where corruption tends to be more widespread. And, in April 2025, rumors circulated according to which General He Weidong, the second high-end uniform officer of the APL and vice-president of the CMC, may have been purged.

The most recent anti-corruption survey, which has targeted superior brass, points out a multitude of domestic challenges. Although the opacity of the CCPS system complicates the discernment of the real motif behind these recent purges, it is probably a combination of several factors. XI continues to use anti-corruption as a tool to consolidate your own power, delete political rivals and consolidate the loyalists around him, in particular to the point where questions about paranoia can arise. However, the fact that many high-ranking officials of the APL served this time are considered as Loyalists of Xi indicates that Xi is intrinsically wary of its soldiers and probably considers corruption as a systemic problem. A problem that could have an impact on PRC's ability to project military power, including a potential armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait. XI probably observed how the Russian army overprosted and undersenged for Putin during the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and wants to ensure that he can trust the military advice of his brass on preparation and that modernization funds are not badly extended. However, this anti-corruption disc has consequences. The frequent overthrow of senior military leaders could have an impact on plas operations, and some reports suggest that intermediate level officers may suffer from decision -making paralysis. Taken together, while XI and the CCP continue to work towards military modernization, widen the nuclear arsenal of the PRCS and intensify the military exercises around Taiwan, the instability and the anti-corruption hunting in the PLA can have an impact on the military capacities of China.