The UGM does not coordinate with Jokowi, emphasizing the Joko Widodo diploma at the Sleman district court





Yogyakarta The University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) has confirmed its desire to face a civil prosecution on the validity of the diploma of President Joko Widodo who now rolls before the district court of Sleman. The campus also stressed that they had never communicated or coordinated directly with Jokowi or his team during the legal process. This judicial process is sent to the institution, not to the person. Then, we officially give all the answers by the institutional channel. There is no direct communication with President Joko Widodo or his representative, said the secretary of UGM University, Dr. Andi Sandi, SH, LLM, Thursday 5/22). Ket. Doc: Doc. Ugu

UGM has appointed two lawyers to manage the case: Dr. Ariyanto to represent the rector and the faculty, and Mr. Zarul Arkom, SH, M.LEAD to represent the IR. Kasmudjo, a retirement speaker of the Faculty of Forestry who was also the defendant in this case. According to Andi, the attitude of the UGM constantly respects the legal process without being influenced by the pressure of public opinion. All the academic documents linked to Jokowi, including conference data and the testimonies of the alumni, were submitted to the investigators of the criminal investigation and the metropolitan police of Jakarta according to official requests. The trial which is now at the early stages of the trial does not change the commitment of the UGM to maintain academic integrity. The proof is the applicant's responsibility. We will be present in accordance with calls for justice and will remain in the legal corridor, he stressed. The UGM also stressed that legal aid had been brought to all parties which were the defendant as a form of institutional responsibility and solidarity of the academic community community. However, the defense substance is entirely the domain of their respective lawyers. Regarding a similar trial before the district court of Surakarta which failed in mediation, UGM said that it was ready to face the next process. We will continue to be transparent and responsible at each stage, concluded Andi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koran-jakarta.com/2025-05-23/ugm-tidak-koordinasi-dengan-jokowi-tegaskan-siap-hadapi-gugatan-ijazah-joko-widodo-di-pn-sleman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos