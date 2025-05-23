Trump says that talks with the EU go “nowhere”, threatens the 50% price in June





Friday, President Donald Trump threatened imports from the European Union with a 50%rate, displaying online that commercial talks with the block are “going now”.

In an article on his Truth social platform, Trump wrote that he “recommended a 50% right rate on the European Union, from June 1, 2025”. This rate would be higher than the 39% of Trump promised to hit the block on April 2, the so-called release day.

A few minutes earlier, Trump had also threatened Apple with a 25% rate if he does not start to produce iPhones in the United States, the results of the results industry consider a non-starter. “The concept of apple producing iphones in the United States is a fairy tale,” said Dan Ives, a technological analyst, in response to Trump's threat on Friday.

Messages early in the morning risked rekindling the trade war that Trump started in April which had cooled in recent weeks. Its administration had spoke positively about the current trade negotiations, even if it has so far obtained few concrete economic victories. The president fell from some of his most serious prices, causing a return to us and the world markets.

This rebound seemed ready to reverse after Trumps posts, with stock market indices in Germany, France and Italy by lowering almost 3%. The Stoxx 600, which follows hundreds of stocks across Europe, plunged more than 2%. UK shares have dropped by more than 1%, even if it is not a member of the EU

American shares were highly lower, but at 11 am, they were out of their worst levels, the S&P 500 down 0.8% and the NASDAQ composite dropped by 1%. The DOW was 280 points lower or 0.7%.

A number of companies with major American and European operations have also seen their actions drop. Deutsche Bank shares plunged 4%, BMW and Stellantis manufacturers, the Jeep truck manufacturer, dropped by 3.5%and the technological giant SAP dropped by 2%. The Cosmetics Company L'Oréal has also dropped by more than 2%, and the LVMH luxury products conglomerate dropped by 3%.

Trump has repeatedly assailed the European Union, calling it for many respects, more nasty than China. “On price rates and what the United States calls” non-pricing barriers, “said Trump,” they will fall a lot. You look. “But the block refused to modify its value added tax, a frequent point of discord for the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and other US officials.

Speaking on CNBC shortly after Trump's social media publications, the president of the Chicago Federal Reserve, Austan Goolsbee, noted: “10% were going to be the highest rate that we had in the world in 90 years. Going to 50% is a completely different order of size.”

Goolsbee added that it would be “really scary for the supply chain” if the companies of his Midwest district, which includes Auto Hub Detroit, would see rate rates of up to 50%.

The EU block is the second American trading partner behind China. The United States has exported more than $ 350 billion in the block of 27 countries in recent years and imported $ 550 billion in goods.

Maros Efovi, the head of the European Commission, is expected to speak by phone with the American sales representative Jamieson Greer on Friday morning, just hours after Trump's position.

The EU has faced for months for the possibility that commercial talks with the United States would fail. In early May, Efovi said that the block preferred negotiations, “but not at all costs. So we continue to prepare for each scenario”. The next day, the EU announced more than $ 100 billion in possible reprisals on American products.

“With the exception of the EU, most of them [countries] Negotiate very good faith, “said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Fox News on Friday morning.” I hope this would turn on a fire under the EU ”

In 2024, pharmaceutical products were the main export of the EU to the United States, with more than $ 90 billion crossing the Atlantic, followed by more than $ 45 billion in vehicles and car products. The United States has also imported more than $ 300 billion in EU. Telecommunications, information technologies and scientific services were the main imports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/trump-eu-50-percent-tariff-talks-going-nowhere-rcna208712

