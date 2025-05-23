Can Boris Johnson make a dramatic return to conservative policy?

Few political statements have been as over an analyzed as the last words of Boris Johnsons as Prime Minister in the House of Commons.

Mission largely accomplished for the moment, the conservative chief of the time told deputies the day he left Downing Street, before adding: Hasta La Vista, baby.

The literal translation of this Spanish sentence, made famous by Arnold Shwarzenegger in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is to be seen later.

Many political commentators have thought about it. Was it a typically flamboyant farewell, or did he point out that he would one day come back to n ° 10?

This last question seemed to answer the negative when, in 2023, he radically resigned from his post of conservative deputy after the Committee of Privileges of the Communes found him guilty of lying in Parliament above the party's scandal.

However, he referred to a future return to the green benches saying: it is very sad to leave the parliament, at least for the moment …

With the Tories now fourth in opinion polls, and Kemi Badenochs struggles while the conservative leader continues, rumors swirl again in Westminster that Johnson is considering a return so that he can relaunch his fortune as a game.

The former Prime Minister did nothing to alleviate these speculations by making an intervention on Monday making the headlines condemning Keir Starmers with the EU.

Starmer was, said Johnson, simply the Gimpe d'Orange at Boue de Brussels.

His remarks were launched by the press supported by the Conservatives, who found less space to report on the clean, more mute Badenochs, the reaction to the PMS agreement.

Tim Montgomerie, the former Tory who defected to reform the United Kingdom last year, then put more hares in the course of execution when he told Times Radio that Johnson was very on maneuvers.

He said: a big beast of the jungle, namely Boris Johnson, is definitely underway. He has always wanted to come back, but it was at more advanced stages that most of us have not been done so far.

Johnson, according to his supporters, is the only man who can face and defeat the reform of Nigel Farages, allowing the party to light his fire on Keir Starmer and work.

HuffPost UK took the temperature of the figures of the senior preservatives to assess if there is an appetite for the return of Johnsons.

A veteran deputy said: he had his entry. He blew it up. Unlike Churchill, he will not be back.

Even her videos are watching now go. Boris is not the past and not the future, whatever his lieutenants hope or might want to turn.

Johnson supporters were raised by a recent survey by the More common A reflection group that suggested that the conservatives would direct in the polls if Johnson was again a leader.

Speculation is also widespread in Westminster that certain conservative deputies would even be ready to abandon their seats to allow Johnson to come again for Parliament.

A friend of Johnson told HuffPost UK that the main stumbling block on his return is his difficult relationship with his former colleagues.

There is obviously a hole in the shape of a Boris at the heart of British politics, we need someone with their energy, their passion and their true belief in the future of Great Britain, the friend said.

If we had a presidential system in this country, it would be much easier to see it come back, but the only way to come back for him is via the conservative party, and it was a very bad relationship at the end.

It is easy to forget the circumstances in which Johnson found himself leaving n ° 10 under three years after having led the Conservatives to a majority of municipalities with 80 places.

Partygate, the final straw came with his management of the scandal surrounding Chris Pincher, the former conservative deputy whip accused of sexual harassment.

Dozens of johnsons depots have resigned to protest, forcing him to fall on his sword.

They killed him and as it is the only way for him, I do not think that there is no prospect that he does it, said ally Johnson. It was a very deadly experience for him.

He added: Could Boris come back? Yes, certainly. Many conservative deputies would offer him their siege if he made it known that he wants to come back, but if he thinks, Hed will realize that this would mean having to direct the parliamentary party that took him out, and I'm not sure he has an appetite for this.

But another Senior Tory was disdainful of the prospect of a return Johnson.

In a crowded field of former non-relevant deputies, he must be roughly at the top, she said. The country has changed and evolved and whoever thinks of having a safe seat these days must shake.

Vote released by Ipsos This week contained good and bad news for Johnson.

Johnson has the second biggest note by favorites from any British politician, with 26%. It is only beaten by Nigel Farage, which is on 31%.

However, more than half of the public 52% have an unfavorable vision of him, demonstrating how much he remains in the division with the voters.

Keiran Pedley, director of British politics in Ipsos, told HuffPost Uk: although Boris Johnson always has his fans, there are signs that he might not be the winning weapon of the elections he was in the past.

In addition, in practical terms, any return would need him to face the legacy of Partygate and immigration numbers under his watch.

That said, if the conservative party continues to fight, you would not be surprised if some conservative deputies looked at it anyway.