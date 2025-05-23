Turkey relaxes 45 in the corruption probe of Istanbul, prohibits the image of Imamoglu





Friday, Turkish Police of Ankara arrested 45 people as part of an investigation into corruption on the municipality of Istanbul, where the mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been behind bars for almost two months. Imamoglu, a presidential competitor of the main party of the Republican peoples (CHP) and a key rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on March 19 and subsequently imprisoned on March 23 for accusations of corruption, leading to the greatest mass demonstrations in the country at most a decade. He denies any reprehensible act. On Friday, Turkish authorities published detention mandates for 49 people in the corruption survey, the Anadolu agency managed by the Turkeys statement reported. Police brought together 45 suspects in raids through Istanbul, the port city of the Aegean of Izmir and the province of the Black Sea in Trabzon, said Anadolu. Police were still looking for the other four when writing this article. Among the detainees are the chief of staff of Imamoglus, Kadriye Kasapoglu, the head of security Ali Kurt and the business leaders affiliated to the municipality. Friday raids came at the top of new detentions earlier this week. Tuesday, Turkish police arrested 20 people as part of the same survey. Thirteen of them were then officially arrested, bringing the number of people arrested in the probe targeting the municipality of Istanbul, including imamoglu, at 62 since March 23. All orders are waiting for an indictment. After the detention of Imamoglu in March, Turkey saw mass demonstrations across the country when the government's criticisms say that its persecution is politically motivated and designed to put a key rival of Erdogan into the presidential elections which will be held in May 2028, but could take place earlier. The president of the CHP, Ozgur Ozel, sentenced the latest detentions on Friday after his visit with Imamoglu to the prison near Istanbul where the mayor is detained. This level of injustice has faced a counter coupling in the consciousness of the public and it will continue to do so, said Ozel. More people believe in us. You also see the surveys, added Ozel, referring to several public opinion surveys in recent months showing the share of voting of the CHPs increasing. The Turkish government denies the accusation, insisting that the judiciary operates independently. Meanwhile, the Office of Chief Prosecutors of Istanbuls prohibited the use of images, videos and audio recordings of Imamoglu in public transport, Turkish media reported on Friday. A CHP official told Al-Monitor later Friday, however, that all the posters and photographs of Imamoglu had already been withdrawn from public transport on March 24 on a directive by the prosecutor's office on the day of his imprisonment and that there was no new directive of the prosecutors for the use of the image of Imamoglus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2025/05/turkey-detains-45-istanbul-corruption-probe-bans-imamoglus-image The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos