Jokowi was true as a child named Moldono, replaced because of the disease





Kompas.com – The name “Mulono” which had become a public debate was true that it was once carried by the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), when he was a child. In addition to this name, Jokowi would also have another name brought to his childhood. The information on the names that Jokowi formerly transported had been previously revealed by the PSI, Dian Sanda Utama frames. Read also: Jokowi said that after Bareskrim said that his diploma was authentic: yes indeed original, some are still not satisfied He was also highly highlighted because he became a Jokowi diploma downloader who was crowded on social networks some time ago. In his statement, Dian Sandi said Jokowi had used the names “Purwoko” and “Mulono” when he was a child. Read also: the PSI Downloader of Frame Of Jokowi's Diploma Excuse, admit that the photo can come from friends Jokowi opened his voice on childhood names Responding to this, Jokowi finally opened his voice linked to the name of Moldono which would have been transported. Reporting from TribunSolo.com, during the meeting by the media crew at his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Friday (23/05/2025), Jokowi gave his clarification. Jokowi said he was less understanding of the information saying his name was formerly Purwoko. However, he confirmed that the name “Mulono” was indeed once a clothes. “What is clear when my name is the name of Moldono because of the disease, was also informed by the parents that my name was Moldono because of the disease was changed for Joko Widodo, already. As far as I know,” said Jokowi. Jokowi explained that his family who held the Javanese tradition decided to change his name of Mulono to Joko Widodo because he was often sick when he was a child. However, he did not know exactly when the name change happened. “Nor do I know, before primary school,” he said. Responding to the name Purwoko which would also have been his name, Jokowi actually joked. He suggested that his parents be asked directly. “Yes, ask my parents,” said Jokowi, laughing. This article was broadcast on tribe.com with the title “Just his childhood named Moldono, Jokowi revealed the name change because he was often sick.”

