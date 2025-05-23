Dil is rishta Banaya: PM Modi says that Northeast is now a first cycle of India growth | Latest news from India





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the northeast, formerly known as a border region, had now become the first rank in the history of India growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tackles the rally during the inaugural ceremony of the “Rising North East Summit” at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. (Ani) At the top up of northeast investors, Prime Minister Modi said that the development of East India is very important, and the northeast is the most important part of East India. For us, it is not only means a direction; This means enabling, acting, strengthening and transforming. This is our governments policy for Eastern India. This policy and this priority brought our northeast to the central growth stage. He said the approach of the northeast governments was sincere, not just planned, adding that the Union ministers visited more than 700 times, spending the night to really connect with the region. Changes in the northeast in the past 11 years are not only figures; These are changes felt on the ground. Hmm northeast is sirf yojna se nahi, dil is rishta banaya hai (We were only connected to the northeast only through plans, but from the heart). More than 700 times, our ministers of the central government have visited the northeast, and the rule was to spend the night, not just to visit and leave, said Prime Minister Modi. Not just bricks and cement: Modi on infrastructure as an emotional link They felt the ground, saw hope in the eyes of peoples and transformed this confidence into development policies. We have not seen any infrastructure as bricks and cement, but as a means of building an emotional connection, added Modi. Prime Minister Modi has said that improving infrastructure in the Northeast transformed the region from growth. He stressed that better roads and installations make tourism more attractive, which strengthens investor confidence and stimulates economic development. There was a time when the northeast was called only a border region; Today, it becomes a favorite of growth. A good infrastructure makes tourism attractive. In the event of an infrastructure, investors also gain confidence. This is why we have launched an infrastructure revolution in the northeast. We have built new highways in the northeast, we built 11,000 km, said Modi.

