World markets fall after Trump announced prices against the European Union, Apple





Future Americans and the world markets fell on Friday after President Donald Trump published a pair of pricing threats on social networks, one targeting Apple and the other to the European Union.

The term contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.5% and the term contracts on the NASDAQ fell 1.7% before the bell. Oil prices have dropped and treasure yields have flowed.

The markets took a bright turn after Trump published on social networks that he wanted a 50% right rate on the EU from June 1 because the block representatives were difficult in the negotiations.

European markets fell almost immediately after Trump's post on his own social site of truth. Germanys Dax quickly changed to a loss of 1.9%, while CAC 40 in Paris dropped by 2.4%. The London FTSE 100 lost 1.1%.

Trump has resumed or paused for several of his pricing threats in recent weeks, bringing a certain peace on the markets that have been swaying wildly in both directions while Trump has drawn tariff threats.

Apple's shares fell 3.8% in the morning trade after Trump threatened to put a 25% rate on Apple products unless the company is moving its iPhone manufacturing in the United States.

The threat pronounced on social networks could considerably increase the price of iPhones, which can affect sales and benefits of one of the technology of the Americas.

Ross stores dropped by 13% after emitting lower directives that Wall Street hoped. Society, as many others have done recently, has drawn its guidelines in full year on a broader economic uncertainty linked to Trumps prices.

Shoemaker Deckers Brands, the owner of Hoka and Ugg, slipped 19%, even after the company has published record sales and profits that easily beat Wall Street expectations. Decker has also withdrawn its annual guidelines, specifically citing uncertainty over American trade policy.

The yields of the US Treasury dropped after jumping earlier in the week on the concerns about the assembly of the Debt of the United States Government. The yield on the 10 -year treasure fell to 4.48% while the two -year yield, which follows action expectations by the federal reserve more closely, dropped to 3.92%.

Treasury yields had increased earlier in the week while the details of the Republicans' expenses were released. The bill, adopted overnight to the House of Representatives overnight, would reduce taxes and could add billions of dollars to American debt.

The spending bill of several meters of several dollars, which aims to extend some $ 4.5 billions of tax alternatives from the first mandate of Trumps while adding others, should be modified when it arrives in the Senate for a vote.

Oil prices have dropped for the fourth consecutive day.

Ranted reference to the United States has dropped by $ 1.07, or 1.3%, at $ 60.13 per barrel while Brent Brut, the international standard, dropped a barrel from $ 99.45.

In Asia, Tokyos Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 37,160.47 after the government declared an inflation rate of 3.5% in April, the highest since the start of 2023. Basic inflation has excluded volatile and energy prices.

The sharp increase in prices has increased the probability that the Bank of Japan can increase its benchmark interest rate at its next political meeting, analysts said.

But uncertainty about employment pricing hikes will limit what BOJ can do, given the recent signs of weakness in the economy, Min Joo Kang of Ing Economics said in a report.

He added that with American prices likely to have a negative impact on manufacturing and to export negatively throughout this year, changes in Bojs policy are likely to be progressive.

Hong Kongs Hang Seng increased by 0.2% to 23,601.26, while Shanghai's composite index lost 0.9% to 3,348.37.Souls Kospi fell from 0.1% to 2,592.09 and S&P / ASX 200 in Australia in Australia gained 0.2% to 8,360.90.

