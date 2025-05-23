Jpmorgans Jamie Dimon Application of Engration with China





JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon, has promised to deepen the commitment of banks with China, according to a state media account of a meeting between the banker and senior Chinese officials who included the Top Trade negotiator. Meetings occurred for weeks after Beijing and Washington agreed to reduce the respective prices by 115 percentage points for 90 days, a de -escalation marked with trade tensions. Dimons comments can be considered another sign of the rapprochement of tensions between the United States and China. At a meeting with the commercial negotiator and vice-president He Lifeng, Dimon said that the American bank would deepen its commitment to the Chinese capital markets as well as to help multinationals in continental and Chinese companies in their development abroad, according to the Xinhua news agency. The vice-president, a close ally of President Xi Jinping, said that China wanted American companies to continue to contribute to healthy, stable and sustainable development of economic and commercial relations in China and the United States, according to Xinhua's reading. Friday, Dimon, whose bank is organizing an annual conference in Shanghai this week, met Ren Hongbin, president of the Chinese council for the promotion of international trade. The two parties exchanged points of view on the promotion of exchanges between the commercial communities of China and the United States and deepen cooperation in the field of financial investment, the state media said. Beijing has always sought to court American business leaders throughout a period of worsening political relations with Washington. Apple Managing Director Tim Cook and investor Ray Dalio attended a conference in the Chinese capital in March. The two also met He Lifeng. US companies had to walk carefully in China while the prices rose and the tensions worsened while US President Donald wins the second term. PVH, the owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, was added to a list of special entities on the continent earlier this year the first addition of this type to a company with important operations on the ground while Walmart was summoned by the authorities on information according to which it was pressure on suppliers to reduce prices. US financial companies have had trouble on the continent, despite a commercial agreement in 2020 which allows them to have their companies fully rather than operating through joint ventures. Recommended In addition to a securities company in China, JPMorgan in 2020 became the first foreign company to have its own long -term business on the continent and in 2023 took full possession of its asset management joint venture. During a closed speech at the same conference in Shanghai last year, Dimon said that some parts of his business fell from a cliff in China. New announcements have grown into a new regulatory approach considerably, while cross -border mergers and acquisitions have also dried up. A person who attended the conference this year said that Dimons Tone On China was optimistic, with references to technological developments in the country. JPMorgan refused to comment.

