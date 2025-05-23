Why Marshal Asim Munnir should have received the title “King of the Jungle”





From a prison unit in Pakistan, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan made a quick blow on the military establishment of the countries on Thursday, arguing that the head of the army Gen Asim Munnir should have crowned king instead of accepting the grade of ceremony of the Marshal in the field.

Mashaallah, General Asim Munnir was appointed Marshal of Champ. Although frankly, it could have been more appropriate to give him the title of King instead because at the moment, the country is governed by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king, Khan posted on X.

Mun the promotion, announced on Tuesday, only marks the second time in the history of the Pakistans that a military officer has reached this rarefied rank. The altitude came in recognition of its role in the recent military confrontation with India, in particular following the deadly terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam on April 22 which left 26 dead. No agreement has taken place, and no dialogue is underway. These are baseless lies, he said. However, he left the door open, adding: I openly invite the military establishment to have discussions with me if it really cares about Pakistan interests and the future.

Pakistan facing a wave of terrorist attacks and an economic crisis, Khan called for unity. The country is faced with external threats, an increase in terrorism and an economic crisis. We have to unite. I have never asked anything for myself before, and I won't do it now, he said.

The live arrival of Indian reprisals. The founder of the PTI also warned the government led by Shehbaz Sharif to prepare for another strike from India. Without offering details, Khan said that the Pakistani authorities were to remain alert, but his most sharp criticism was directed inward, in the state of governance. Pakistan has been transformed into a place where the law only applies to the weak, the powerful, he said. “The thief is greater, the more the office 'Khan sparked a volley of allegations against senior officials. The current situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is crushed. When you send the message that the greater the thief, the greater the office, he said.

He accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of not acting against the powerful. The NAB still has a file against (president) Asif Zardaris sister involving five apartments registered under the names of the employees. She is abroad and no one dares to question. Shahbaz Sharif was accused in a case of money laundering of 22 billion PKR, but he was appointed Prime Minister, noted Khan.

“A farce of justice: trials in prison and censorship painted a dark image of his life behind bars and what he called a manipulated judicial system. A eccentric trial was taken up in the Toshakhana-II affair. As in prison, legal proceedings are dictated by the will of a single colonel. My sisters and lawyers are prohibited from the court; My companions are not allowed to meet me; I am refused contact with my children for months; Even my books are not delivered and I am refused access to my doctor. This is a continuous violation of the orders and laws of the court, he said.

The former Prime Minister also took the alarm in the face of drone attacks reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ordering the provincial government to file official demonstrations. The murder of innocent civilians in drone attacks does not reduce terrorism because it only fuel it more, he warned.

He added that after years of struggle, we managed to interrupt American drone operations in Pakistan. If you claim to be against terrorism, then do not drop bombs on the houses of your own people.

(With PTI entries)

