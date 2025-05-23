Trump threatens a 50% price on the EU





CNN –

President Donald Trump threatened a 50% rate of 50% on European Union on Friday, invoking a lack of progress in current commercial negotiations.

Their powerful commercial obstacles, VAT taxes, their corporate sanctions, their non-monetary commercial barriers, monetary manipulations, unjust and unjustified prosecution against American companies, and more, have led to a trade deficit with the United States more than $ 2,50,000 a year, a number which is completely unacceptable, he wrote in a social post of truth morning.

Our discussions with them are not going! Trump wrote.

Therefore, I recommend a 50% right rate on the European Union, from June 1, 2025.

Olof Gill, spokesperson for the European Commission, refused to comment immediately, saying that he was waiting after an appeal between Maro Efovi, European Commerce Commissioner, and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer. Gill did not specify when the call takes place. Friday, Reuters reported that his set would occur at 11 a.m. An USTR spokesperson did not respond to a request for CNN comments.

Shortly after Trumps Truth Social Post Friday morning, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that EU proposals had not been of the same quality as we have seen from our other important business partners.

I will not negotiate on television, but I hope it would turn on a fire under the EU, said Bessent, adding that the EU has a collective action problem.

The three main European stock markets of stock markets fell sharply after the Trumps post: the Stoxx 600 reference index fell by 1.7%. Germanys Dax dropped by 2.4% and the CAC Frances index slipped by 2.2%. The Londons FTSE index was down 1%. American shares have also slipped, the DOW opening down 480 points, or 1.15%. The actions came out of their stockings after Bessent declared on Friday in a Bloomberg television interview which he expects to expect that US sales representatives meet in person with Chinese officials to continue trade negotiations following a temporary break in higher rate rates.

The price that Trump plans to slap on the EU is more than double the size of the initial reciprocal price of 20% which was briefly in place in April before it stops quickly at these prices to allow other negotiations.

The break should be expired on July 9. Since the break, the only trade agreement that has been announced is the United Kingdom. Bessent refused to share in Fox's anterior interview, which country could be next to INK with the United States. However, he said that talks are far away with India and that many Asian countries have presented very good deals.

There are 18 important business partners and, I would say, with the exception of the EU, most of them negotiate very good faith, he said. Later in Bloomberg's interview, he said he believed in the next two weeks which would have announced several major agreements.

As he pointed out in his social post, the president takes a particular problem with non -monetary trade barriers, as he called them several times; as well as countries or commercial blocks that manage trade deficits with the United States. They occur when the United States bought more from another trading partner than this country bought in the United States.

Last year, the United States has executed a 236 billion dollar trade deficit with the EU, according to data from the United States Trade Department. It is higher than the figures mentioned by Trump.

Regarding non -monetary commercial barriers, Trump called on the EU to have value -added taxes (VAT) as well as digital service taxes (DST).

VATs are consumption taxes that are calculated in such a way that consumers pay all the taxes that have been devoted to the construction of the final product they buy. However, when the EU exports goods to the United States, for example, VAT is given. Meanwhile, when the United States exports goods to the EU, these goods will be invoiced a VAT.

DSTs tax gross income that online companies provide user services. A country with a DST would be able to tax all the income received by large companies operating online even if the company is not profitable. This may include what they collect by selling data, advertising, as well as payments they receive for subscriptions, software and other types of online services that users pay.

American companies, namely large technological companies such as Meta, Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, are disproportionately affected by the DST, according to a report published last year by the research service of the non -partisan congress.

Earlier this month, the EU has previewed a retropail price plan of almost $ 108 billion covering a wide range of industrial and agricultural products should speak with the United States GO Sud, a press release published by the European Commission on May 8.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a separate declaration that day that the EU had made a zero price offer and works on a mutually beneficial solution. But if and where negotiations fail, we will also act.

In other words, all the instruments, all the options remain on the table, she said.

Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin described the extremely disappointing threat, he said on Friday in a statement published on X. I welcomed the break in the prices until early July to allow continuous negotiations between the EU and the United States, and ideally a agreed result.

He challenged that Bessents says that the EU does not negotiate in good faith, adding that the suggested levels would not only increase prices, they would seriously damage one of the most dynamic and dynamic and most important commercial relations, as well as the broader world trade disturbance.

The Minister of the French Trade, Laurent Saint-Martin, said in an article on Friday on X that the threats of the prevail did not help at all during the period of negotiation between the European Union and the United States.

We maintain the same position: de-escalation but are ready to answer, he said in an article translated by CNN.

Trumps' comments came after another article related to trade in Truth Social which threatened a price of 25% on Apple if he continues to do the iPhone abroad.

The president met the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, earlier in the week and also during his trip to the Middle East the previous week. Bessent told Fox News on Friday that he also talked to Cook, and discussions went well. It is therefore clear what prompted it on the morning trade war.

Cook had previously said that Apple would move iPhone production for the United States in India from China to pay a lower price cost. However, Trump last week and Friday said it was upset that Apple did not make iphones in the United States.

This story has been updated with additional developments and context.

