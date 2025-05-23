Declared original, this is a series of interesting facts in the investigation into the alleged false diploma Joko Widodo

JOKOWIII JOKOWIKASUS Diploma False Diploma in criminal investigation criminal investigation Jokowi Diploma

Writer: Rafika 15 hours ago | 103 views

7th Indonesian presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (net)

PRESISI.CO – Criminal investigation police ceased to investigate the alleged case of false diploma belonging to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. After carrying out a series of laboratory surveys and tests, the survey team made sure that the Jokowi diploma was original.

Dirrtipidum Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, revealed a certain number of facts declaring that Jokowi had really studied at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in 1980.

Here are 6 facts, reported from Suara.com.

1. The name of Jokowi is listed in the ad entrant UGM announcement

Djuhandhani explained that the name Joko Widodo was found in the list of participants who succeeded in UGM's entrance exam in 1980. The name of Jokowi was listed in the daily announcement People's sovereignty Friday edition Kliwon, July 18, 1980.

Of the three thousand names declared having succeeded, the name Joko Widodo was recorded in 14th place. The existence of the name was also confirmed by the staff of the campus library.

“There are 3,169 participants who succeeded in the PPI entrance exam or the Pioneer UGM project published Friday July 18, 1980,” said Djuhandhani, at the headquarters of the national police, Thursday, May 22, 2025.

2. Re -registration calendar according to official data

Then in the newspaper Thought The re -enrollment calendar at the Faculty of Forestry UGM is scheduled for Monday, July 28, 1980.

“In the newspaper Bernas published Friday, Kliwon July 18, 1980 page 4 Column 4 was registered in the re-enrollment program of the Faculty of Forestry UGM took place on Monday July 28, 1980”, he explained

The calendar was in accordance with the document for the registration form for students of the academic year 1980-1981 in the name of Joko Widodo which was stored at the Faculty of Forest Archives UGM and also dated July 28, 1980.

“This complies with the document of the registration form for students of the academic year 1980-1981 in the name of Joko Widodo dated July 28, 1980 at the Faculty of Forest Archives of the UGM,” continued Djunhandhani.

3. Proof of the letter of declaration of laboratory students

The student declaration document on behalf of Joko Widodo on July 28, 1980 was tested in the laboratory by Puslabfor. Consequently, white is identical or comes from the same type as the comparative document from the newspaper

So that it can be checked for its authenticity thanks to information from the library staff.

“Then there is a declaration or a promise of students on behalf of Joko Widodo on July 28, 1980, which was tested in the laboratory by Puslabfor and declared empty is identical or the same product as a comparison,” he said.

4. KHS is also verified

The study card (KHS) on behalf of Joko Widodo with students of the Faculty of Forestry NIM 1681 / KT UGM was also tested. Consequently, the analysis carried out by Puslabfor revealed that the stamps and signatures of the document were identical to the original comparison of the teachers.

“The stamp is identical or identical to the comparison and signature of Dr. IR. Setationo, Dr. Sunardi and Ir. Burhanuddin, is identical or is the same signature as the signature of the comparison,” said Djuhandhani.

5. Proof of SPP payment verified

The proof of payment of the SPP 2 semester of the 1981-1982 school year in the name of Joko Widodo was also tested and confirmed that the stamp is identical to the comparison.

“The existence of a request for a license or its semester of registration 2 of the school year 81-82 in the name of Joko Widodo on January 12, 1982, which was tested in the laboratory by Puslabfor and declared that a stamp is identical or the same product as a comparison,” he said.

6. Certificate of success for the practical examination declared original

In addition, the certificate of success of the 1984 practice examination in the name of Joko Widodo was recorded in the archives of the Faculty of Forest Professors.

Then, also found documents on practice activities in the field on the level of the first cycle in the name of Joko Widodo, including conferences in the field in Banjarrejo, Ngawi, in 1980.

Activities similar to Baturaden and Cilacap in 1982, in the forest inventory in Banjarrejo the same year.

The two -month -old general training in the areas of Madiun, CEPU and Rembang carried out in 1983 were also listed in the files.

7. real working conference

In addition, investigators also found evidence of Jokowi working a real working conference (KKN).

“3-Mois -OLD KKN in the district of Wonosegoro, Boyolali Regency in 1983,” he said.