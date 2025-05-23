





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit his country of origin, Gujarat, on May 26 and 27, for the first time after operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister will attend programs in three districts, including Gandhinagar, Kutch and Dahod. It is likely to contact a public meeting in Bhuj (Kutch), with an expected rally of more than one Lakh people. After the public meeting, he will visit Ashapura Mandir. In Dahod, the PM Modi will devote to the nation, the first HP locomotive engine of 9,000 HP. The rail production unit was created in Dahod with a “make in India” approach at the cost of Rs 20,000 crores. About 1,200 engines will be made in the railway plant built on a PPP model in Dahod over the next 10 years, and they will be exported. Currently, four engines are made in Dahod. All these engines will have “made by Dahod” written on them. The specialty of this locomotive engine is that it has the capacity to transport 4,600 tonnes of goods. For the first time, this engine was supplied with AC and a toilet installation for the driver. A cover system has also been installed to avoid accidents. The project will provide direct and indirect employment to 10,000 people in Dahod and the surrounding area and will also stimulate the local economy. Apart from this, the lowest multinational company will also have the opportunity to provide goods to small and large companies in the electricity and engineering sector requiring various articles for the production of Revo engines. It should be mentioned that the average speed of the 9,000 hp electric motor at 6 axes is 75 km / h. Maintenance of the engine will be at the deposits located in Kharagpur in Western Bengal, at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, in Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Pune in the Maharashtra. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



