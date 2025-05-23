Imran Khan Slams The head of the Pakistani army Asim Munnir, known as “give him the title of King” instead of the field marshal





Imran Khan slams the head of the Pakistani army Asim Munir for his promotion to the Marshal in the field, known as “give him the title of King” | X

Islamabad: The former Prime Minister of Pakistan imprisoned Imran Khan struck the Pakistani army chief Asim on Friday for his promotion to the rank of field marshal. Khan in an X Post said that General Munnir should have given himself the title of “king” because the country is governed by the law of the jungle.

“Mashaallah, General Asim Munnir was made of the field marshal. Although frankly, it could have been more appropriate to give him the title of 'King' 'instead because at the moment, the country is led by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king,” posted Khan on X.

On Tuesday, General Munnir was promoted to the rank of Marshal in the field, a few days after India destroyed 11 air bases in Pakistan in the recent military conflict after the Sindoor operation, which was launched to target the terrorist camps in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) to avenge the Terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

In particular, Khan has been in prison since August 2023 in several cases. He also called rumors on any agreement concluded with the Pakistani army as “baseless”.

“No agreement has taken place, and no dialogue is underway. These are baseless lies,” Khan said in the X Post. However, he called on the military establishment to have talks with him for the interests and the future of Pakistan.

“The country is confronted with external threats, an increase in terrorism and an economic crisis. We have to unite. I have never asked anything for me before, and I will not do it now,” he said.

Khan also warned the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif about India's attack and said Pakistan should be prepared.

Khan also excavated in Sharif. He said Sharif became PM even after having corruption against him.

“The current situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is crushed. When you send the message that the greater the thief, the more justice the office.

He accused that the constitutional framework has been destroyed in Pakistan in the past three years.

In January of this year, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced in a corruption case. Khan was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment in the case of land corruption of 190 million al-Qadir Trust. Meanwhile, the court granted Bushra Bibi a sentence of seven years in prison.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister has been imprisoned since August 2023 as part of various legal affairs which, according to him, are politically motivated. Last year, he was acquitted in cases of figures and Iddat but faces new accusations in the Toshakhana 2 affair.

