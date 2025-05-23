Key rights must be protected

After the demolition of the Prime Ministers of Kemi Badenoch at the Dispatch Box earlier this week when he described the Indian trade agreement, the American prices agreement and the UE-UK reset agreement, a certain number of things have become clear.

Despite the hysterical titles of the pro-Brexit media of betrayal and a discount on a mobility program for young people between the United Kingdom and the EU, and a new fishing agreement, the United Kingdom goes from a warpath with Brussels.

New agreements with the EU arguing, really?

The lines expected whipped by the media have failed to ignite. Farage was rare on vacation in France and was not there for men barricades. The first through e-gate, Keir Starmer made a workshop on PMQ Wednesdays.

There was also little to repel deputies in the coastal constituencies, and it is clear that the conservatives in parliament have no big strikers on Brexit and no star room to keep the rear benches discouraged online. He was left to die from hard Brexiter Mark François to complain about dynamic alignment and he was Crushed by Starmer With a sharp bumpy: I forgot some of the nonsense that threw

Apart from Parliament, Michael Gove is invisible, a panicked Jacob Rees-Mogg called for an anti-Labour pact with Reform UK Ltd, and Boris Johnson was reduced to do Uncomfortable jokes That even some of the media had to explain to perplexed readers. But that brought him back to the media, ready to leap when Badenoch falls.

And more offers to come

It is now also clear that the work strategy with commercial transactions is to do them quickly, either by obtaining chiefs of agreement, or by obtaining outline agreements and filling the whites later.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves took a short time to announce that the United Kingdom would seek to conclude A complete trade agreement With the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), the CCG.

In June 2021, the secretary of international trade at the time, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said that the United Kingdom would seek a free trade agreement Including manufacturing, agro-food, digital and financial services. Little time has happened.

In July 2024, the State Secretary of State for Affairs and Trade Douglas Alexander announced an intention to continue with talks with the Gulf States, negotiations that resumed in September from last year and led to a Declaration in progress Just before Christmas.

The work talks with the CCG are underway and the forecasts of governments are that a complete free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the CCG will offer economic growth, higher wages and new investments. An agreement will produce targeted growth that could increase bilateral trade by 16%, potentially adding an additional 8.6 billion per year to be negotiated between the UK and long-term CCG countries. This 8.6 billion is at the top of the 57.4 billion exchanges that we already have. Negotiation is progressing at a rate and good progress is made in the following services, investment and digital.

So far, so good?

But who are the treating government with?

Well, one of the areas that are not mentioned until now is the question of work and human rights in the Gulf States.

In June 2022, TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak warned the Conservatives: the dreadful record for States on Human Rights and Workers' Rights is no secret. And yet, the government rushes into commercial negotiations, no question asked.

Ministers should not entertain an agreement with the Gulf States. The prohibition of unions, forced labor, the severe exploitation of migrant workers and other labor rights violations are all widespread, as well as attacks on women's rights, LGBTQ + rights and the oppression of marginalized communities.

Many and many times, the ministers have closed their eyes to the fundamental violations of rights in order to conclude trade agreements.

Enough it is enough. The British government should use its leverage on the world scene to guarantee respect for fundamental workers and human rights. And we need that ministers are starting to significantly consult unions during commercial negotiations, this is the only way that commercial transactions will work for workers in the United Kingdom and worldwide.

Nowak confirmed that the TUC had raised our concerns about a trade agreement with the Gulf States with Douglas Alexander and is happy that the government has suspended talks with Israel.

Our opinion is that the government should not conclude treaties with governments that do not respect international law and human rights.

The work can be on a role, but the unions will want to see and have their say in the clauses of labor and human rights in any agreement with the CCG.