The new imam? Turkey's offer to direct the Muslim world

New Delhi, May 23, 2025-

Turkey's vocal support for Pakistan after India's strikes against terrorist networks after the brutal murder of civilians in Pahalgam, reflects a deeper strategic ambition under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. More than a reaction to a regional conflict, it signals the growing aspiration of Turkey to replace Saudi Arabia as a main voice in the Islamic world and to extend its influence through South and Southeast Asia, questioning traditional alignments.

The rivalry became clearer in 2019, when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad organized a summit to discuss the challenges that the Muslim world is confronted. Saudi Arabia refused to assist and put pressure on others, including Pakistan, to follow suit. Turkish president Erdogan, on the other hand, fully supported Mahathir. Riyadh considered the summit as a threat to his religious authority and his domination over the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Analysts suggested that Saudi leaders feared diplomatic isolation, especially since regional competitors such as Turkey, Iran and Qatar. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, initially planned to attend, but finally withdrew, apparently under Saudi pressure.

Saudi Arabia has long claimed the management of the Islamic world, as a guardian of Mecca and Medina and chief of the OIC. His global promotion of Wahhabi Islam gave him an unrivaled soft power. This position, however, has experienced a change under the reforms of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. These include slowing down the religious police, expanding entertainment and allowing women to signal a passage from strict orthodoxy. Its Vision 2030 plan, focused on economic diversification and modernization, marks a broader retort for the export of religious ideology.

This scalable posture has opened a space to other Muslim majority countries to move forward.

Turkey, under Erdogan, has moved to fill this void. Based on history, strategic alliances and ideological ambition, Ankara is positioned for a more important role of leadership in the Islamic world.

Turkey's effort to forge a distinct Islamic identity is rooted in the Cold War policy and the nationalist reinterpretations of Islam. During this period, initiatives supported by the United States and Operation Gladio promoted a Turkish form of Islamic nationalism to counter the influence of the left. A key figure in this movement, the founder of Turkes Alparslan from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Wolves Gray said: “Turkish is our body, Islam is our soul.” He pleaded for Turkish texts and rituals, rather than in religious texts and rituals, strengthening a nationalized form of Islam distinct from Panislamism.

Although Turks has rejected international Islamic unity, his opinions have shaped a tradition in which Islam has been used to strengthen Turkish nationalism. This synthesis has laid the ideological foundation for subsequent efforts to revive the elements of the Ottoman past.

Under President Erdogan and the Party of Justice and Development (AKP), this heritage has evolved in what many call “neo-optomism”. Erdogan avoids forming its program as Panislamic but presents Turkey as the natural heir to Ottoman leaders in the Muslim world. His emphasis on Muslim solidarity, in particular with marginalized communities, mixes humanitarian rhetoric with strategic ambition. This double posture is obvious in the involvement of Turkey in Syria, Libya, Caucasus and, more recently, in South Asia.

Erdogan is one of the few world leaders to have addressed the Parliament of Pakistan, a gesture highlighting the depth of bilateral links. His speech, invoking prayers for sustainable solidarity, was more than symbolic. Turkey and Pakistan share a long history of strategic and ideological alignment.

Their partnership dates back to the First Cold War. In 1954, they signed a friendship treaty and joined alliances led by the West like Cento and Seato. While India continued non-alignment, Pakistan aligned himself with the American block. As a member of NATO, Turkey has found common ground with Pakistan in their opposition to communism and their strategic locations. Cultural and ideological affinities followed. Turkish Islamists continue to admire Pakistani thinkers such as Abul A'la Maududi and Muhammad Iqbal. During the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Turkish and Pakistani information discreetly coordinated support for mujahidins, supported by the United States and the Gulf States. What has started as a cooperation in the Cold War has since evolved into lasting Islamic solidarity.

Turkey is currently the second largest weapon supplier in Pakistan. His contributions include advanced drones, naval systems and a broader modernization of the armed forces of Pakistan. Turkish manufacturing drones like the Bayraktar TB2 would have been used by Pakistan in sensitive operations along its border with India.

Beyond military cooperation, the two countries have formalized their relationship thanks to the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which oversees joint initiatives in defined, trade, culture and education. Trade agreements and investment partnerships are developing, with a common goal of reaching $ 5 billion in bilateral trade. The two nations also coordinate on international platforms, pleading for the Muslim world on issues such as Islamophobia and cashmere. Turkey has always supported Pakistan's position on cashmere in the United Nations and in other diplomatic contexts.

Personal relations between Erdogan and successive Pakistani leaders add a symbolic weight to this partnership. Frequent visits, public solidarity expressions and mutual praise continue to strengthen the image of a narrow and lasting alliance.

The unofficial but powerful link between the Turkish and Pakistani Islamist movements adds another layer to the relationship. Turkish Islamists consider themselves to be a broader Islamic awakening, an intellectual inspiring of religious thinkers from Pakistan. Even during the secular era of Turkey, conservative networks maintained silent relations with Pakistani counterparts. These relations have been reinforced thanks to a shared participation in causes such as Afghan jihad.

After September 11, as the global political climate changed, Turkey has repositioned itself as a bridge between Islamic values ​​and modern governance. Erdogan capitalized on this image, presenting Turkey as a model Islamic democracy, while reactivating conservative Islamic networks at the national level and abroad.

This ideological proximity is not limited to rhetoric. Turkish NGOs and education establishments have found fertile land in Pakistan, in particular through religious schools and social services initiatives. These efforts create long -term cultural and ideological alignment.

The emerging axis of Turkeypakistan is now expanding in Bangladesh, marking a wider realignment in South Asia. In January 2025, a Turkish delegation went to Dhaka, shortly after Pakistan and Bangladesh agreed to hold joint naval exercises of their first major military cooperation since the 1971 war. For the first time since independence, Pakistani troops operate on Bangladais soil, which raises concerns in New Delhi.

The growing presence of NGOs on Turkish back in Bangladesh is more food. Such a group, Saltanat-e-Bangla, would have been linked to the Soft Power religious network in Ankara, promotes a revisionist vision of a “big Bangladesh” which includes parts of India and Myanmar. Although it is still bangs, these stories can gain ground in unstable political climates.

For India, already in advance on Chinese influence, Turkey's expanding footprint presents a new strategic challenge.

The growing ties of Turkey with Pakistan and Bangladesh go beyond cultural or religious affinity. They reflect a strategy calculated to position Ankara as a main force in the Muslim world, contesting the traditional domination of the powers of the Gulf like Saudi Arabia and water. By relying on historical links, ideological alignment and strategic cooperation, Turkey aims to reaffirm itself as regional and religious power.

The realignment remains fluid and its trajectory will depend on the way in which the other key players in India, Iran, Saudi Arabia and China react. But the trend is clear: Turkey is no longer on the sidelines of the Muslim policy of South Asia. He actively shapes the alliances and the geopolitical narrative of the region. (Agency) of the region.

(The writer is an academic and a specialist based in New Delhi in Southeast Asia and Islam. He has taught in the past in Japan, the United States, Russia and Malaysia. The viewed views are personal)