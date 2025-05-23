



Gordon Chang, eldest of the Gatestone Institute, weighs on President Donald Trump, threatening Apple with prices, commercial talks and the state of the Chinese economy during a large interview in the morning with Maria.

On Friday, President Donald Trump threatened to impose new prices on Apple and the European Union, saying that the iPhone manufacturer and the commercial block had not respected his previous requests.

In two quick-shooting messages on Truth Social, Trump warned that he was going to slap a 25% rate on imported iPhones if Apple refuses to make smartphones in the United States.

Trump also threatened the EU with a 50%right rate, writing that the block was very difficult to manage in commercial negotiations.

“I have long informed Apple Tim Cook that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere,” wrote Trump.

President Donald Trump, on the left, and Apple CEO, Tim Cook, Tim Cook, the Flexronics Computer Manufacturing Facility, where Apple Mac professionals are assembled in Austin, Texas, November 20, 2019. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States, thank you for your attention to this question!”

Bringing manufacturers to the United States is a cornerstone of the “America First” agenda from Trump, Trump also called Cook last week in Qatar, saying that he had a “little problem” with the technology giant using facilities in India to make iphones to sell in the United States

Apple turns to India for greater production of phones for the American market to try to reduce its dependence on China for manufacturing and manage prices, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Trump accused the EU of exploiting the United States through commercial barriers, taxes, penalties and prosecution.

Trump on Wednesday met Apple Tim Cook CEO at the White House, Fox confirmed. (Istock / Getty images)

He said the United States has a trade deficit of more than $ 250 billion and that current trade negotiations are “going now.”

“The European Union, which was formed with the main aim of taking advantage of the United States on trade, was very difficult to manage,” wrote Trump.

“Their powerful commercial barriers, VAT taxes, ridiculous sanctions for companies, non-monetary trade barriers, monetary manipulations, unjust and unjustified prosecution against American companies, and more, have led to a trade deficit with the United States of more than $ 250,000 per year, a completely unacceptable number.

“There is no price if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this case!”

President Donald Trump holds a painting of “reciprocal prices” while speaking during a “Make America Riche” commercial event in the Garden Rose in the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images)

The EU tariff threat comes after the vice-president JD Vance met on Sunday the president of the European Commission, the president of the European Commission and the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The White House imposed a price of 25% on imports of steel, aluminum and cars, as well as a reference rate of 10% on almost all countries, with additional “reciprocal” prices – which makes a combined failure of 20% in the case of the EU – aligned themselves if negotiations for a 90 -day break fail.

A 90 -day negotiation period is expected to expire on July 8.

The Council of distilled spirits of the United States, which represents the American industry of distilled spirits, urges the United States and the EU to continue the negotiations to bring the distilled spirits to zero prices.

“American whiskey exports have increased since EU prices have been suspended, offering hope for continuous cooperation,” said president and chief executive officer of the council of spirits Chris Swonger in a statement. “The distillors on both sides of the Atlantic want toast, not prices.”

Aislinn Murphy and Reuters of Fox Business contributed to this report.

