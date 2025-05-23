



Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the armed forces on Thursday for having forced Pakistan to succumb during Operation Sindoor and declared that opponents – and indeed the whole world – now understand the consequences when Sindoor turns into barood (gunpowder). Advertisement India strikes on Pakistan lasted 22 minutes and destroyed nine major terrorist hiding places in a meticulously executed operation. This action has demonstrated the strength of nations, proving that when the sacred Sindoor turns into barood, the result is final, said the PM during a rally in Rajasthans Bikaner. Before his speech, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid stone for several infrastructure and development projects totaling 26,000 roots. Referring to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, he said that if the bullets were fired in J&K, their impact pierced the heart of 140 Indian crores. The incident, he said, had united the nation in sorrow and in its determination to overcome terrorism. By drawing a parallel, Modi said five years ago after the Balakot air strike, his first public rally was at Rajasthan. After operation Sindoor, his Rajasthan again, which reaffirms the tradition of states of value and patriotism, he said. In a benchmark veiled in Pakistan, he declared that those who believed once the India would remain silent now hid, while those who displayed their firepower were now buried under the rubble. He stressed that the Sindoor operation was not a mission of revenge, but a demonstration of a new form of justice. The Prime Minister said it was a demonstration of the country's unshakable resolution and not just an expression of anger. He said that the country had adopted a new bold approach to face the enemy directly and decisively. Crushing terrorism is not only a strategy but a principle; This is the new India. The country will no longer be intimidated by nuclear threats, and would not distinguish between terrorist brains and governments that host them, he said, rejecting long-standing Pakistans trying to differentiate state and non-state actors. Stressing international efforts to exhibit the role of Pakistans in the promotion of terrorism, Modi said that seven delegations including politicians and foreign policy experts had died around the world to propose a position as India.

