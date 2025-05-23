



The United States Supreme Court reported that it could protect the federal reserve from a potential examination of Donald Trumps' ability to dismiss leaders of independent agencies, in an order that could suppress concerns concerning the president by removing the president of central banks.

While the country's high -level court temporarily kept Trumps in place the dismissal of members of the National Council for Labor Relations and the Merit Systems Protection Board, he suggested that Fed officials could be subjected to stronger protections. The case heads for the lower courts.

In the unsigned ordinance, the Supreme Court said it disagreed with the argument of the members of the board of directors that their affairs involved the constitutional protections against the withdrawal of the members of the Council of Governors of the Fedet or the Federal Open Market Committee.

The federal reserve is an almost unique almost structured entity which follows in the distinct historical tradition of the first and second banks of the United States, said the court.

Although the Fed is the third incarnation of the American central bank, some researchers believe that the legal protections of the first central bank which have made it possible to apply direct political interference still apply today.

The case is considered a crucial test of the executor of Humphreys against the United States, a historic decision of the Supreme Court of 1935 which confirmed a status limiting the power of the presidents to withdraw an official of the agency with reasons of ineffectiveness, negligence of duty or malfacence in office.

Sarah Harris, former Advocate General of the US active United States, said in February that the Ministry of Justice would urged the Court to put the executor of Humphreys.

But opinion can alleviate the fears that the Trump administration can weaken the independence of the federal government.

The court has done everything possible to refute the argument that his broad rechide of Humphreys will endanger the independence of federal monetary policy, said Daniel Tarullo, a former Fed governor who is now at Harvard Law School, adding that the opinion certainly increases for the Fed.

But Lev led to Columbia Law School, said the supposed courts to shake the Fed as a single and almost primitive agency did not make much sense.

[W]Alarmed hats, it is if Trump could pull [Fed chair] Jay Powell and other members of the FEDS board of directors, he added. While the regional banks of the federal reserve are almost private, the DC board of directors is a public body, there is nothing private on this subject. Nor is it unique. It is a multi-member table just like the NLRB.

The case involving the NLRB and the MSPB may well return to the Supreme Court, which would then decide to hear it on its merits.

Trumps attacks on Powell, as well as the remarks of the president of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett in April that the president would continue to study if it was possible to dismiss the president of the Fed before the end of his mandate in May 2026, shook investors, triggering net falls on the stock markets.

While Trump has since declared that he had not intended to dismiss Powell before the end of his mandate, he continued to criticize him, referring to the Fed chair like Mr. Too late and a major loser for not having reduced interest rates this year.

The Fed says that it maintains the costs of pending borrowing between 4.25 and 4.5% until it can assess the impact of Trump's pricing policies on inflation and the American labor market.

