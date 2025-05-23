



CNN –

On Friday, President Donald Trump demanded Apple and other smartphones manufacturers like Samsung do their phones in the United States or face a price of 25%.

A long time ago, I informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones which will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere, Trump published on Friday morning on Truth Social. If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States

Addressing Press in the Oval Office Friday after signing decrees, Trump said that the price would apply to any telephones manufacturer selling aircraft in the United States.

It would be more. It would also be Samsung and anyone who manufactures this product, Trump told journalists. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair.

Trump last week during his trip to the Middle East, said he was unhappy with Cook, the CEO of apples, in a company plan, plans to manufacture iphones that will be sold in the United States in newly built factories in India.

In recent years, Apple has worked to diversify its production capacities. Some iPhone productions had already moved to India and Cook on Apples Gains Call with investors earlier this month said it expected the majority of iPhones sold in the United States to have India as a country of origin.

During this call, Cook said he was expecting Apple to face a tariff burden of up to $ 900 million this quarter. However, it could have been much worse: Apple and other American technological companies marked a big victory last month when Trump exempted the electronics from his massive prices on China.

Unlike Apple, Samsung does not count on China for the production of smartphones. The South Korea -based technology giant closed its last telephone factory in China in 2019 after losing market share against interior competitors, although there are always operations. Sources within Samsung previously declared to CNN that the vast majority of its manufacturing of smartphones took place in South Korea, Vietnam, India and Brazil.

Despite the reduction in its price to at least 30% on most Chinese products down 145% earlier this month, a universal rate of 10% remains on the majority of goods entering the United States. About 90% of the production of apple iPhone is based in China, according to Wedbush Securities estimates.

Trump met Cook in Riyadh at the start of the trip to the presidents of the Middle East last week. In Qatar, he called Cook for his plan to build iphones linked to the United States in India.

I had a little problem with Tim Cook, Trump said last week in Qatar. I said to him, Tim, you're my friend. I treated you very well. You come with $ 500 billion. But now I hear that you are building throughout India. I don't want you to build in India.

Cook again met Trump at the White House on Tuesday, said an administration official in CNN. The official has not disclosed the subject of the meeting.

Friday morning, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that Trump was trying to bring back precision manufacturing to the United States.

I think that one of our greatest vulnerabilities is these, it is this external production, especially in semiconductors, and a large part of the apple components are in semiconductors, said Bessent. We would therefore like Apple to help us make the supply chain of semiconductors more secure.

Some of the apple fleas are already made in the United States, thanks to its partnership with TSMC, which recently opened a makeup plant in Arizona. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The most precious society of the worlds on which the most precious is hunting in cash and rake for enormous profit more than any business in history. But Apple has long argued that he could not make iPhones in America.

Apple has invested billions of dollars to train millions of engineers qualified abroad. China and India, with their massive populations, simply have more qualified engineers than the United States. And it costs much less to pay these workers.

Steve Jobs, CEO apples at the end, raised the issue at a meeting in October 2010 with former President Barack Obama. He described the dulne educational system as an obstacle to Apple, who needed 30,000 industrial engineers to support its factory workers on site.

You cannot find that many in America to hire, said Jobs in Obama, according to his biographer, Walter Isaacson. If you could educate these engineers, we could move more manufacturing plants here.

In a 2012 interview with technological journalists Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, said he agreed with job assessment. When asked if the day would never come when an Apple product would be made in the United States, he said: I want there to be and you can bet that this uses all our influence on this.

The concept that Apple can reshape iPhone production is a fictional tale, Dan Ives, a global technology research manager at the Wedbush Securities financial services, last month at CNNS Erin Burnett.

Iphones manufactured in the United States could cost more than three times their current price of around $ 1,000, he said, because it would be necessary to reproduce the very complex production ecosystem that currently exists in Asia.

You build this (supply chain) in the United States with a FAB in Virginia-Western and New Jersey, they will be $ 3,500 iPhones, he said, referring to manufacturing factories or high-tech manufacturing facilities where computer fleas fuel electronic devices are normally manufactured.

And even then, it would cost Apple around $ 30 billion and three years to move only 10% of its supply chain in the United States to start, Ives in Burnett told.

Ives reiterated that the position in a press release according to Friday's pricing threat, saying that the concept of apple producing iphones in the United States is a fairy tale that is not possible. He estimated that the displacement of all apples in iPhone production in the United States would take five to 10 years.

An additional 25% rate on Apple products could cause higher prices for American iPhone buyers. Rumors have already turned that Apple plans to increase prices when it publishes its new range of iphones in the fall a decision that could further irritate Trump, although the company will probably avoid directly attributing the increases in prices.

Gene Munster, director partner at Deepwater Asset Management, believes that it would be difficult for Apple not to increase the prices of the iPhone if he faces prices of 30% or more.

Everything that is less than 30 years, they will probably carry the vast majority of this increase, he said. But I think at some point, they will have to start sharing it.

Although the movement of iPhone production in the United States is not possible, Apple has announced an investment of $ 500 billion to extend its American facilities earlier this year, in an apparent effort to appease Trump.

The company said the investment would create a new installation to produce servers previously made outside the United States in Houston to support Apple Intelligence, its new brand of artificial intelligence products. It will also increase the capacity of the data center in several states, and plans to invest in corporate facilities and Apple TV + emission production in 20 states, among other efforts.

This story has been updated with additional details and context.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/23/economy/trump-threatens-tariff-apple The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos