The wife of the conservative advisor imprisoned for Southport Tweet helped obtain British citizenship for the family of the Nigerian general practitioner who greets her as the “most kind person I know”
The mother imprisoned for a racist tweet after the Southport massacre was congratulated as the nicest British person whom I know by a Nigerian general practitioner.
Childminder Lucy Connolly lost his call this week to be released from a 31 -month sentence for her online diatribe on migrants.
Her husband conservative advisor, Ray Connolly, said that his wife was a good person not a far -right thug, but the judges judged that the young mother had to stay behind bars.
And now, the Nigerian GP, Dr. Hene Enyi, added his support voice to Childminder, who took care of his young daughter.
Dr. Enyi revealed that Ms. Connolly had done everything possible to help with the demand of British citizenship from his family, even by providing character references.
Dr. Enyi said: Lucy is simply the most beautiful British person I know. My mom and my father in Nigeria know everything about her because I'm talking about her all the time.
She was so good with us when we got here from Nigeria. She loved my daughter like her own child.
Lucy Connolly was imprisoned for an article on social networks where she said: “Mass expulsion now, set fire to all F *** ing hotels filled with B ****** S for all that I care …”
Ms. Connolly, illustrated with her husband Raymond Connolly, who said that his wife was not a far right thug ''
Ms. Connolly deleted her post and blamed her at an “extreme indignation and emotion” when she acted on “false and malicious” information
She said to Telegraph: We used to joke how you earn money as Childminder?, Because she still bought gifts for children.
In addition to my daughter, she took care of the children of Bangladesh and Pakistan. It is not a racist person who has anything against people of different breeds.
Ms. Connolly, 42, had appealed her sentence before the Royal Courts of Justice, describing how the news of the Southport murders of three children in a dance class had triggered her anxiety caused when her baby, Harry, died following a hospital error 13 years earlier.
His tweet saw 310,000 times before removing it three and a half hours later, read: Mass deportation now, put the fire to all the hotels F ******* full of the B ******* for all that I care … if it makes me racist, that it is so. There were serious violent troubles through Great Britain after the murders of Southport.
After three superior judges rejected his appeal on Tuesday, saying that the tweet was an incitement to serious violence, her husband said: Lucy published an unpleasant tweet when she was upset and angry with three little girls brutally murdered in Southport.
“She realized that the tweet was false and deleted it within four hours. This did not mean that Lucy was a far -right thug. Mr. Connolly said that his Wifes incarceration at the HMP Drake Hall, Staffordshire nine months so far – had been very difficult, especially for our 12 -year -old girl.
A Mugshot of the police of Lucy Connolly when she was arrested in August of last year following national troubles
Serious violence and riots by demonstrators broke out in the streets of Rotherham after the Southport attacks
HMP Drake Hall where Mrs. Connolly is behind bars until at least August this year, when she could be due to parole
Boris Johnson, photographed, spoke against Lucy Connolly after failing in order to reduce his long prison term
Axel Rudakubana, whose murder of three little girls in a dance class in Southport led Ms. Connolly to write her diatribe online
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Great Britain lost his reputation for freedom of expression on people arrested by police just for something we say.
The secretary in the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, asked: How can he deviable can you spend more from prison for a tweet than violent crimes? Saying that the display thieves with hundreds of previous convictions avoided the prison, a domestic aggressor with 52 previous offenses experienced a suspended sentence, just like a pedophile with 110,000 indecent images of children.
And Toby Young, the secretary general of the Union of freedom of expression, asked how can it be good for Lucy to have been condemned to spend more than two and a half years in prison for a single tweet when gang members who plead guilty to the sexual exploitation of children have lower convictions? He said: Lucy should be at home with her daughter and her 12 -year -old husband, not in prison.
We expect that she was not released before having finished two fifths of her sentence, which will be in August.
