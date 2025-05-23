



May 23, 2025New Delhi, Ians58

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Clarion to India Inc. to harvest the first advantage of a mover to invest in the northeast states while the region has been transformed, over the past 11 years, from a rear border region to a first cycle of growth. Speaking to the upward summit in northeast investors in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi declared that the governments of governments had given priority to development in the northeast, following which the region has now arrived at the central stadium in the history of India growth. He stressed that within the framework of this policy, the Ministers of the Cabinet of the Union had visited the Northeast States more than 700 times, and he also had a compulsory night stay during their visit. This allowed the center to obtain a first-hand feeling of the reality of the soil and the aspirations of people to develop the development strategy, he explained. Northeast development is not only a history of brick and mortar reflected in the massive development of the region's infrastructure, but also an emotional connection that has resulted in remarkable growth in the region, he noted. Prime Minister Modi said that the Northeast Infrastructure Revolution has now transformed the region backwards into a country of opportunity. The PM pointed out that more than 11,000 km of highways, hundreds of kilometers of railway lines and the development of waterways were part of this infrastructure development which increased connectivity in the region. In addition, the large number of mobile laps offering 4G and 5G connectivity and a 1600 km pipeline gas grid have been built in the state. This infrastructure is the backbone that industry can now use to go further, because there is now power, highways and adequate logistics in the region. He also pointed out that peace returned to the region when more than 10,000 young people abandoned firearms to return to the dominant current, while the government has followed a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and violence. Prime Minister Modi also stressed that the center had invested more than RS 21,000 believes in the region's education system in schools, medical faculties, IIT and technical institutes. Consequently, the qualified workforce was now available for industry. The two-day summit, scheduled for May 23 to 24, is designed to project the northeast region (NER) as a dynamic and emerging investment destination. The event aims to attract global and national investors by presenting the regions an unexploited economic potential and by promoting collaboration between the main stakeholders, investors, leaders of industry and decision -makers. The summit marks the culmination of a series of pre-summit strategic commitments undertaken by the central government with the active participation of the eight northeast states. These included high-level low roads, round state tables, ambassadors meet and sessions with bilateral chambers of commerce. The roadshows leading to the summit were successfully organized in major Indian cities, notably Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and New Delhi, to arouse the interest of momentum and investors in the region.

