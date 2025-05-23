



President Donald Trump said on Friday that Apple will have to pay a 25% rate if the phones sold in the country are not made in the country.

US President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, United States, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Bloomberg)

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said that he had informed Apple CEO, Tim Cook, that iPhones sold in America should be built in the country and not in India or any other country.

“I have long informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones which will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India, or anywhere else,” wrote Trump in the post.

If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States, he added.

Read also | Donald Trump's little problem with Tim Cook is a big for Apple

According to Bloomberg, the term contracts on American actions fell to session lows after the announcement of Trumps, with Nasdaq 100 contracts leading to the decline. Apple shares also sank 4%.

Over the past five years, India has become one of the largest Apple iphones manufacturing centers, the company's assembly lines in the country extinguishing smartphones worth $ 22 billion in 12 months in the last financial year.

Read also | The apple is likely to rely on India while the prices force to move away from China

The American company has produced 60% more iPhones in India compared to the previous year.

Apple positions India as an alternative manufacturing base in the middle of Trump's prices on China that have raised concerns and fears of the higher price supply chain of the iPhone, Reuters reported last month.

Trump's advice at Apple Tim Cook CEO

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had asked Apple CEO Tim Cook not to move Apple's iPhone production in India and focus on manufacturing in America.

Trump, who upset the world markets with his price offensive, told Qatar that he did not want Cook “built in India”. “I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” said Trump.

“He builds everywhere in India. I don't want you to build in India,” he said, adding that Apple “will increase their production in the United States”.

In February, Apple announced that it would spend more than $ 500 billion in the United States over the next four years and hired 20,000 employees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/apple-to-pay-25-tariff-if-iphones-are-not-made-in-us-donald-trump-101748000004434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos