Politics
The chief of the national police was suspected of having twinned the protected organization of Jokowi concerning the alleged false diploma
Jakarta, Mi – The chief of the national police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, was suspected of twinning organs to protect former president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi concerning his alleged diploma.
The reason is that, if the diploma is false, the impact will be extraordinary, not only for Jokowi himself, but also for Indonesia. However, as planned, Thursday 5/22/2025), the criminal investigation police announced that the initial diploma of Jokowi, and arrested the investigation of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and the militants (TPUA) linked to the diploma.
“The public considers Sigit as the chief of the national police, corps pairs to defend Jokowi in his allegedly false diploma case, because he returned from the solo police chief to become the help of Jokowi and was then appointed by Jokowi as chief of the national police,” said the director of change and the Indonesian coordinator.
Even Muslims fear that if this hypothesis is true, then the police are made, either on the initiative of Sigit himself, or on command: Jokowi, so that the police are more and more gaining the confidence of the public, and their integrity is increasingly eroded in the eyes of the public.
He wondered, if Bareskrim said that the Jokowi diploma published by the original University of Gajah Mada (UGM), why didn't Jokowi dared to show it directly to the public? Even when journalists were shown on April 16, 2025, when TPUA visited his house in Solo, Jokowi prohibited journalists from photographing the diploma.
“If you dare not show the public?” Said Muslim.
He thinks that, although the criminal investigation unit declared that the Jokowi diploma was original, the public would not believe, because the diploma was the same as the public positive poly published by his account X analyzed by the telematics expert Roy Suryo and the digital medical-legal expert Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, and allegedly rigged.
Not only of the aspect of the type of letters using the new Times novels which was only published in 1992, but when the photo of the diploma was analyzed using several software, the photo did not correspond to the photo of Jokowi and was more appropriate with the photo of his brother, Dumatno Budi Utomo.
In addition, said Muslim, so far, Jokowi is known as a leader who likes to lie and break up promises. “During the trial concerning his diploma trial at the Jakarta and PN.solo district court, Jokowi has never been present and his diploma has never been shown even if he has always been asked,” he said.
Previously, the director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Criminal Police Investigation, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, during a press conference during the criminal investigation, BKAMIS (02/22/2025), said the diploma of Jokowi was original.
“The investigators received the original document of a forest diploma on behalf of Joko Widodo. This diploma was tested in the laboratory and the results are identical to the diploma belonging to three of his colleagues, both in terms of paper, security, printing techniques, ink, stamp stamps, signatures,” he said.
The Jokowi undergraduate diploma was published by the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) with number 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo, NIM 1681KT, dated November 5, 1985.
The results of the laboratory test show that the Jokowi diploma has been printed using the same paper equipment and printing techniques as his colleagues the same year. The ink and handwritten stamps listed also come from the same tools and materials.
The signing of faculty officials, such as the dean and the chancellor, registered in the Jokowi diploma was also tested in legal medicine.
“Then the evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Djuhandhani.
In addition to the diploma, criminal surveys have also drawn the Jokowi thesis entitled “The study of the plywood consumption model in the final use in the municipality of Surakarta. The thesis was typed with the help of a PICA type type, according to the general type used in the 1980s.
The thesis approval sheet is printed using a hand press or a mail press, which is marked by an uneven or concave writing surface. “This complies with the declaration of the printing owner used at that time,” said Djuhandhani.
Subject:
Jokowi Police Chef of Faker Diploma Jokowi Diploma
|
Sources
2/ https://monitorindonesia.com/hukum/read/2025/05/607985/kapolri-dicurigai-pasang-badan-lindungi-jokowi-terkait-dugaan-ijazah-palsu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Increase the cost of invasion for China by 2027, says Koo
- Roy Suryo criticizes the legal process of the Jokowi diploma as a criminal investigation: funny!
- Boy, 5, Discover love for sport, thanks to therapy for neuromuscular disorders
- Tsunami never ends? The study highlights the danger of the West Coast.
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says that “useless” to speak to government, wants to negotiate with the military
- Trump threatens 50% price on EU products, targets iPhones; Live updates
- If the center and the states work together: in Niti Aayog meets, PM Modi highlights a faster development rate
- Erdogan receives Syrian president Al-Sharaa at the Dolmabahce office
- The British Chagas people accused the British government betrayal of sovereignty | Chagos Islands
- Judge Rules Brett Howden SMS -Not -Endsnific at Hockey Trial in London
- Humanitarian leader above Gaza support: 'Download Ocean'
- Texas measles outbreak slows, authorities warn of rising in other states | US news