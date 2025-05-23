The BJP leader files a complaint against rapper Vedan on the song “Defaming” PM | Kerala News





Palakkad: A leader of the BJP of Palakkad has filed an official complaint against the rapper and songwriter popular Hirandas Murali, popularly known under the name of Vedan, accusing him of having defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of promoting the caste division through his music. VS Minimol, municipal councilor and president of the development committee of the municipality of Palakkad, wrote to the Ministry of the Interior of the Union and to the National Agency of Inquiry (NIA), urging them to take measures against the rapper. According to a PTI report, she allegedly alleged that one of Vedan's songs contains defamatory remarks on the Prime Minister and the inflammatory language aimed at “dividing the Hindu community along the castes”. “The artist made baseless remarks, disrespectful and offensive on the Prime Minister, who not only slander his personal and political image, but also undermined the dignity of the country's highest constitutional office,” said Minimol in the complaint, filed two days ago. According to her, the song includes a direct mention of “Modi” during a live public performance, which believes that it does not respect the Prime Minister's office and spreads hatred among the public. The complaint also highlighted Vedan's past legal issues, including his arrest on April 28 as part of a drug case in Thrippunithura, near Kochi. He also said that, despite his surety release, the rapper continues to hold large -scale concerts with a massive audience, during which he encourages violence and hatred. Minimol asked the authorities investigating the case under several sections of the Indian Criminal Code, including defamation, promoting enmity between groups and the public mischief. She also called to apply relevant provisions under the Information Technologies Act, PTI reported. No official response from Vedan or its representatives has been reported so far. The BJP chief's complaint is closer to the criticisms in progress against Vedan of the leaders of Sangh Parivar. During an event in Palakkad on Wednesday, the Hindu chef Aikyavedi, Kp Sasikala, said that the company was humiliated by badly dressed buffoonery from Vedan and that it was time to put an end to them. She also called into question the relevance of rap music to the Caste / Tribute Community (SC / ST). In response, Vedan said that the allegedly remarks of Sasikala were part of a broader attempt to represent him as an extremist, a separatist or a disorder worker. He also said that Sasikala's comments suggesting that rap music had no connection with the SC / ST community reflected an attitude among people like it who do not want members of these communities to pursue something different. “I don't have the voice to sing classic songs. If I did it, I would do it. I can only sing rap,” he told journalists in Kochi on Thursday.

