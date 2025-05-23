



While the American president Donald Trump left the stage in his golf club near Washington, DC on Thursday evening, he underlined the crowd, brought his index to his Templeas if to say: you know what the sales started dancing. To the rhythm of the YMCA by the people of the village, Trump made lullaces, in Gira and pumped his arms over his head.

There were more than 200 people who had been invited to the Trump National Golf Club for a private gala dinner. They had won their seats by buying large quantities of Trumpy Own Cryptrumpsome holding millions of dollars.

With the kind permission of Sky / Luckyfuture.ai

On the menu of the evening, there was a breaded dut with a reduction in citrus fruits, a filet mignon with half Glazeand, the participants hoped, a chance to speak to the American president. Four of the guests agreed to talk to Wired about their experience.

At the end of the afternoon, dinner guests had started filtering through the golf club doors. Compared to the previous banquets, pressing with DC initiates and members of the elite of Silicon Valley, the crypto dinner attracted a collection of incompatible oddities: independent merchants rubbed shoulders with Crypto leaders, pure and hard fans of Trump and even a professional player from the NBA Sports, Lamar Odom odom. A handle wore butterfly nodes in Bitcoin orange; Others sported Trump's gold sneakers.

Just after 7 p.m., dinner guests gathered at the window to watch Trump go down to Marine One, his presidential helicopter. Shortly later, he appeared behind a curtain of blue velvet to howls and applause of the crowd. If they had seen the helicopter, asked Trump. Yeah, super cool! Someone shouted.

Behind a desk at one end of the dining room, in the background by four American flags, Trump delivered a characteristic speech and worthy speech which, according to sources, lasted about 25 minutes. At one point, he went to the crypto.

We had some of the most intelligent minds in the world here in this room, Trump said. You believe in the whole crypto. Many people start to believe it, it's really something that can be special that knows, right? Who knows but it can be special.

When Trump promoted its same time in January, three days before the inauguration, the limited amount released in circulation increased in value to $ 14 billion. The remaining 80% of the supply is checked by the CIC Digital LLCA subsidiary of a conglomerate belonging to the Fight Fight Fight LLC of Trump, formed by Trump Ally Bill Zanker for a long time. With a little more than an article on social networks, Trump had added billions of dollars to its net paper. (The value of coins in circulation has since dropped to around $ 3 billion.)

The team behind Trump's play announced the presidential dinner of the 220 best holders on April 23, promising that the reception of the 25 best quarters with Trump. Participants would be selected on the basis of those who had the most parts and kept them the longest between the date of announcement and on May 12, the website said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/a-helicopter-halibut-and-ymca-inside-donald-trumps-memecoin-dinner/

