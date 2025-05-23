Politics
Xi Jinping calls Macron and Merz and plays his letters so that the EU is united to a “united front” against Trump
With a margin of only 24 hours apart, the president of China,, Xi JinpingPick up the phone to maintain a long conversation with the LDER Fran, Emmanuel Macronand another with the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz. In both calls, in addition to solving certain features bilateral relationsXI took the opportunity to launch several advice to the European uninselling pekn as a stable partner in the midst of all Commercial storms and diplomas caused by Donald Trumpensuring that he is predisposed to collaborate with Brussels Face the world challenges together.
The XI conciliation message goes with the EU approach strategy that the Asic superpower He has kept in recent months. On Friday, the Chinese president told Merz that Berln and Pekn had to “work together to maintain international order”.
This last sentence collected by the CCTV of the Chinese state station also shows the Chinese reading of Thursday's conversation between XI and Macron. “China and France must jointly safeguard the rules of the global economic order,” said the Chinese LDER with a clear reference to the world tariff war unleashed by Trump. “China has always considered Europe as an independent pole in the multipolar world and supports the EU in strengthening its strategic autonomous,” he continues.
If Macron according to XI, both put forward to put an end to a commercial dispute on the provisional anti -dumping measures imposed by Pekn in 2024 against imports Brandy Coming from the EU, which has particularly struck the coac fran, in the speech with Merz, XI insisted that China and Germany They must extend cooperation in sectors such as automotive manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
In addition, the Chinese president would have told the German that Pekn will open more on mutual investment and that he intended to “launch a new chapter of a complete strategic association” with Berln. XI is looking for a good first contact with Merz after Russia. “We will definitely support that China will make its contribution at the end of the war in Ukraine,” said Merz.
Chinese state newspapers have published columns and editorials, these LTIMAS referring to the possibility that China can increase a “united front” with the EU against the isolationist policy of Trump, despite the various disputes in force between Pekn and Brussels.
Earlier this month, they were filled 50 years since China and Europe signed an agreement which has formalized the creation of official diploma relations. A birthday that the two mandamas of the Asician giant, Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister Li qiangThey took the opportunity to exchange letters with the EU LDERES.
“The world is going through a huge transformation and human society has once reached a critical crossroads. A healthy and stable relationship between China and the EU not only realizes a Mutual Xito, but also illuminates the rest of the world,” writes Xi in a letter addressed to the President of the European Council ,, Antonio Costaand the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “China is ready to work with the EU LDERES and to properly manage friction and differences,” continues.
A few hours after the Chinese state media collected the words of their president, Pekn spokesperson confirmed that the Chinese authorities had lifted the sanctions imposed on the members of the European Parliament and their subcommittee of human rights. The mayors were imposed in 2021 due to the criticism of European policies of repression against the Muslim minor of Uigur in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.
This abolition of sanctions had already been put on the table in April. During the first exchange of fees in the trade war that Donald Trump began the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi, Celebrate a series of calls with several European homloors to try to mobilize them against Washington. At the time, the Chinese press remembered the meeting that Xi had celebrated with the Spanish president, Pedro SchezWhere the Chinese LDER said that his country and the EU should “unite their forces to defend globalization”, in another clear reference to the protectionist policies of Trump.
