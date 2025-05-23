Investors descend to the Trump golf club for $ 148 million for the currency dinner in the middle of the demonstrations | US News





Donald Trump organized a dinner for investors in his meter play on Thursday, when the criticisms warned that the American president put personal profit first.

Some 220 of the biggest investors in the $ Trump part of the Trump's private Country Club in the North of Virginia.

Upon arrival of the American president, more than a hundred demonstrators at the National Golf Club Trump held panels which included “America is not for sale”, “Stop Crypto Corruption” and “Liberate the list”.

Senator of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, described dinner, where the American president spoke for about half an hour before dancing on YMCA song, as an “orgy of corruption”.

Image: Donald Trump leaves the White House to attend his own currency gala. Pic: Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

Access to the dinner, and the president, was won by buying enough of his $ Trump memes piece to guarantee a seat.

The White House insisted that Mr. Trump would attend the event “in his personal time”, but the desk he was standing behind had the presidential seal.

NBC News reported that during his remarks, Trump had not revealed any new crypto policy, but spoke in support of a potential Bitcoin reserve, then left quickly.

In total, investors spent around $ 148 million (110 million pounds sterling), the first 25 players of the part spending more than $ 111 million (82.56 million pounds Sterling), according to the Inca Digital Crypto Intelligence Company.

A company controlled by the Trump family and a second company hold 80% of the remaining coins and have so far won $ 320.19 million (238.14 million pounds sterling), including at least 1.35 million dollars (1 million Sterling pounds) after the announcement of the dinner, according to the blockchain analysis company.

“ Trump a very prosperous businessman '', explains the White House

According to the blockchain analysis, more than half of the 220 holders who attended the black tie event are probably based outside the United States.

This led to affirming that the American president has auctioned accessors to foreign investors for personal purposes.

In response to the criticisms of Mr. Trump using his office to enrich himself with the memes play, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, “said:” All of the president's active ingredients are in a blind trust, which is managed by his children.

“And I would say that one of the many reasons why the American people re -elected this president to this office is that he was a very prosperous businessman before abandoning him to publicly serve our country.”

Image: The demonstrators meet in front of Trump's national golf course before dinner. Pic: Reuters Image: Trump arrives at the White House after attending the cryptographic dinner. Pic: AP / John McDonnell

Who was on the guest list?

One of the participants was the original cryptographic entrepreneur in China and the billionaire Justin Sun.

He won first place in the dinner competition with his $ 18.5 million portfolio (13.76 million pounds sterling) in the same Trump and is the largest known public investor in the family cryptographic platform – which made hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mr. Sun published videos of himself visiting games of the White House complex on Wednesday, and Trump's Thursday during the dinner event.

In February, the American Commission for Securities and Exchange interrupted a fraud case in 2023 against him, citing the public interest.

Image: The demonstrators protest near Trump National Golf Club before the president arrived. Pic: AP / ROD LAMKEY JR

However, the identity of the majority of parts of parts participating in the event remains unknown.

Among those who achieve it, we were simply known as Ogle, a specialist in cryptography security that appears in video interviews with his face covered by a bandana and sunglasses.

He says it is to protect his identity.

Read more: why the administration of South African farmers of Trump is the inaccuratetrump administration accepts 400 million dollars of plane as a gift from Qatar

Even certain voices of the pro-Trump crypto feared that his personal involvement would harm the efforts to establish credibility.

“It is unpleasant and unnecessary distraction,” said Nic Carter, a supporter of Trump and partner of the Crypto Castle Island Ventures investment company.

“We would prefer that he adopt common sense legislation and stay there.”

The event was crowned with an after-party, called “even the night”, launched by a same-cooking commitment company based in Singapore called same.

