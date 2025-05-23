



With an impressive count of 67 cinema prizes and 122 nominations, George Clooney embodies Hollywood celebrity. However, beyond his cinematographic distinctions, the 64-year-old man is also a devoted defender of social and political causes. In an exclusive interview with Your snowYiannis Andritsopoulos, Clooney shared his thoughts while fans were waiting in front of the Winter Gard theater in Manhattan hoping for a selfie or an autograph. When Andritsopoulos mentioned his Greek heritage, Clooney replied warmly, I like Greece and I reaffirmed her commitment to the campaign for the repatriation of the parthenon balls. I know they will be returned, said Clooney with confidence. These emblematic relics of classical antiquity have long been a concern for Clooney, who notably faced Boris Johnson ten years ago. At the time, Johnson was mayor of Londons and later became the Prime Minister of Uks. Since then, Clooney and his wife, Amal, have incorporated the balls into their philanthropic work and to advocate wider. In his conversation with Your snowThe famous actor and producer reiterated his conviction that the sculptures of British Columbia in the 5th century by Phidias will one day be restored in Greece. For Clooney, this has become a deeply personal mission. Of course, I always support the reunification of Parthenon sculptures. My wife and I are fighting for this cause, he said, highlighting their continuous dedication. Did our best to ensure that the balls return to Greece, he continued, assuring that their efforts will persist until success is reached. There is no doubt about it. Despite years of prescription including UNESCO's decision in 2021, Turkey's statements lacked legal authority to withdraw the balls, successful repatriations from other countries and the vast intention of the media between the British museum and the Greek government are not resolved. Nevertheless, Clooney remains imperturbable. The balls will return to Greece, he said, giving off calm confidence. I know they will do it. The involvement of Clooneys in the issue dates back to 2014, then during a press event at the Berlin Film Festival Men monumentsHe said that turning the balls to Greece would be a very fair thing and very nice to do. A few days later, speaking in London, he reiterated this position, with the support of the Co-Stars Bill Murray and Matt Damon. In 2016, Clooney and Amal launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice, described by The telegraph Like the work of the most powerful couple in the world. The Foundation offers free legal aid to support human rights and freedom of expression in more than 40 countries. Among his initiatives, he investigated war crimes in Ukraine and follows the way antiquities deal with the finances of international terrorism. In March 2021, Your snow reported another Clooney effort pleading for the return of the balls. In a message to actress Janet Suzman, president of the British Committee for the reunification of Parthenon Martables, he wrote: There are many historically important objects that should be returned. However, none is as important as the Parthenon marbles, which must be returned to their original owner. Source: Tovima.com

