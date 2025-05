Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Trkiye would designate 2026 to 2035 as the “decade of the family and the population” during his speech at the international family forum held in Istanbul. Friday, Erdogan criticized the modern lifestyle that favors individual comfort on family and social ties, by declaring, a state of mind that strengthens modernization on the notions of being without family and isolation cannot bring peace to individuals or society. This lifestyle quickly infiltrates the fabric of our society, starting with young people, he said. The Turkish president stressed the importance of preserving the traditional family structure, arguing that world market players do not promote solid family solidarity. A person detached from his family and weakened in their national identity cannot really be free or authentic, he said. All over the world, the erosion of the family institution has transformed people into simple consumers of popular culture. Erdogan has also made strong comments against LGBT ideology, saying that public figures are being ostracized to have it criticized. TRT Global – Trkiyes Plancacy for the Modial Diplioce Family in 2025 Ankara said 2025 the year of the family, launching radical reforms to support family and societal cohesion. Key measures include uninteresting wedding loans, birth incentives and enlarged care services. Artists, businessmen, politicians and scientists are socially lynched, transformed into walking ailments, just to oppose the LGBT plague, he said. The fight against LGBT perversion is also a struggle for freedom, dignity and the future of humanity. The alarm of the alarm compared to Trkiyes in deterioration of the fertility rate, warned Erdogan, our fertility rate, for the first time in our history, fell to 1.48. It is a disaster. It is below the critical threshold of 2.1. Trkiye has already declared 2025 the year of the family. Closing ceremony The first lady of Trkiyes, Emine Erdogan, attended the closing ceremony of the International Family Forum in Istanbul and visited several exhibition cabins. Erdogan also visited an interactive exhibition prepared by the Ministry of Family and Social ServicesEntitled All Happy Families Are Alike, and examined several products presented on the stands. Organized under the theme of the safeguard and strengthening of the family in the face of global challenges, the two -day event has brought together decision -makers, experts and representatives of civil society to explore the evolutionary role of the family and the threats that it is confronted in modern society. The event presented a ministerial session and four group discussions: very profitable: the cost of global challenges for individuals, families and society, between fiction and reality: family in culture, art and the media, be a family in the era of screens and the myth of overpopulation: how a global program contributed to the decline in populations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trt.global/world/article/0e0fbe85c91e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos