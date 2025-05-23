They forgot that Modi is here, I have Sindoor in my veins: PM Modi warns Pakistan on terrorism

Last update: May 22, 2025, 2:33 PM is

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the Sindoor operation during his rally in Rajasthan and said that the value of the Indian armed forces has put Pakistan on his knees.

PM Modi's Rally in Rajasthan (Photo: YouTube / Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi afflicted Pakistan on Thursday on the issue of terrorism and said that the neighboring country can never win a direct war with India “, which is why he uses terror as a weapon. In what can be considered a warning for Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said he was standing for the country, and while his mind was calm, his blood was boiling.

Reference to Operation Sindoor, in which India has struck Pakistan in the depths of Pakistan to avenge Pahalgam's terrorist attack, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan has forgotten that Modi is the servant of Mother India “and that nothing other than Sindoor flows in his veins.

Pakistan can never win in a direct fight with India. Therefore, he uses terrorism as a weapon against India. This lasted decades after the independence of Pakistan distributes terrorism, killed innocent and created an environment of terror. But, Pakistan has forgotten one thing, now the servant of Mother India, Modi, is held here with pride. Modi Ka Dimaag Thanda Hai Lekin Lahu Garam Hota Hai. Modi Ki Nasson Mein, Lahu Nahin, Garam Sindoor Beh Raha Hai, “said first PM Modi at his first public meeting since the May 7 operation Sindoor in Rajasthans Bikaner.

#WATCH | #Operationsindoor Rajasthan | Addressing a public gathering in Deshnoke, Bikaner, PM Modi di, Moda Ka Dimaag Thhanda Hai Lekin Lahu Garam Hota Hai. Modi Ki Nasson Mein, Lahu Nahin, Garam Sindoor Beh Raha Hai “Pakistan can never win in a direct fight with India. pic.twitter.com/glsarmbqp6 Years (@ani) May 22, 2025

He also praised the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoors and said their value had put Pakistan on his knees.

He said the government had given the forces free to avenge Pahalgam's terrorist attack during which 26 people were killed on April 22.

On April 22, the terrorists withdrew the Sindoor from the front of our sisters after asking questions about their religion. The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crores of Indians felt the pain. Each Indian had committed that the terrorists will receive greater punishment than their imagination. We have accomplished determination due to your blessings and the courage of our armed forces. Our government has given the three armed forces free. Tri-service has designed a hard-hitting strategy that Pakistan was forced to go on his knees. When Sindoor becomes explosive, the result is that everyone will see it, “said PM Modi.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Addressing a public rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, Prime Minister Modi, said the terrorists on April 22 withdrawn the Sindoor from the front of our sisters after asking their religion. The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crores of Indians felt the pain. Harm pic.twitter.com/lmeggcy8lv Years (@ani) May 22, 2025

Prime Minister Modi gave a severe message to Pakistan of a bordering state, declaring that those who came to erase the Sindoor of Indian women were crushed in the dust.

In retaliation for the attack on April 22, India destroyed nine from the main Pakistan sites in 22 minutes. Duniya Aur Desh Ke Dushmanon Ne Dekh Liya Ki Jab Sindoor Barood Ban Jata Hai in Kya Nateeja Hota Hai, “he said.

#WATCH Rajasthan | Addressing A Public Rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, PM Modi Says, 22 Tareekh Ke Hamle Ke Jawab Mein, Humn 22 minutes Mein Aatankiyon Ke 9 Sabse Baden Baden Bade Tabaah Kar Diye Aur Dushanoi Dushanoi Dushanoi Dushanon Dekh Liya Kab Sindoor Barood Baro Hai to pic.twitter.com/q1fsqgq7jt Years (@ani) May 22, 2025

The Prime Minister reiterated his remark that he made in speech to the nation earlier this month, and said that India would not be afraid of Pakistan nuclear threats.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack. India has destroyed nine terrorist targets deep in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan, killing more than 100 terrorists. Pakistan worked on the climbing scale and sent its drones and missiles to Indian territory, intended for cities and military facilities. Robust air defense systems have shot almost all projectiles, protecting the lives of citizens.

The Indian armed forces then retaliated with their projectiles inside Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and other major cities in Pakistan, hitting their targets.

After India struck the basics of Pakistans, their DGMO contacted the Indian counterpart on May 10, looking for a cease-fire. The two nations have reached an understanding “to stop military action. However, Prime Minister Modi clearly indicated that Operation Sindoor was on a break and was not yet completed. The government has declared that a future terrorist attack on India will be considered an act of war” by Pakistan.

Location : Bikaner, India, India

Posted for the first time: