



05/23/2025 May 23, 2025

Germany receives the 2014 gold medal 11 years after the Sochi matches

The German team (L) will now inherit gold won by the Russian quartet after one of the doping bans of their crew has been maintained [FILE: February 23, 2014] Image: Ankel Runny Willers / Sven Simon / Picture Alliance The German biathlon team will receive a gold medal that they won during the relay at the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi 11 years ago. The late medal price comes after the Swiss Supreme Court rejected an appeal on Thursday by Evgeny Ustyugov. Russian biathlete had appealed a decision by the International Arbitration Court for Sport (CAS) which prohibited it for doping. After being found guilty in 2020, he was stripped of the gold medal he won in 2014, when his nation hosted the Winter Olympic Games in the city of the Black Sea of ​​Sochi. USTYUGOV also had its medals from the Vancouver 2010 games stripped after the case confirmed doping violations. More than 100 Russian athletes were prohibited from the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 after the state -sponsored doping scandal was revealed. The World Anti -Doping Agency (AMA) in 2019 prohibited Russian athletes from participating in international competitions for four years after a complex systematic doping scheme was discovered at the Sochi Winter Olympic Games. More than 50 Olympic medals have been stripped of Russia and its teams associated four times more than any other competing nation. The German quartet of Erik Leser, Daniel BHM, Arnd Peiffer and Simon Schempp will now spend silver with gold if the Olympic International Committee applies the decision, as planned. Money will go to Austria and bronze in Norway. “I am happy that it is now really out of the table and finished. And I can hope for a new medal with a new color. Even after 11 years, it is just that someone else goes up if the other plays unfairly,” said the German news agency DPA.

