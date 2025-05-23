The judicial process of false accusations of Jokowi diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta continues





Solo, investor.id -The criminal investigation police said that the UGM diploma belonging to the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was initially to stop the investigation into the alleged diploma. However, the judicial process linked to the false accusations of diploma to the regional police of Metro Jaya continues. There are two reports linked to this issue, first the accusation of a fake Jokowi diploma reported by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA). While another Jokowi report on the accusation of Roy Suryo CS. “The criminal investigation is a complaint, if the regional police report in the metropolitan region of Jaya, is different. This (relating to the metropolitan police of Jakarta) is still (continued), all in the regional police process. Just Calling Witness, has just collected” Jokowi to the media team at its residence in Jalan Kutai Utai Utara n ° 1, solo, solo, solo, solo, solo, solo, solo Central Java, Friday (5/23/2025). Jokowi added, in truth, it was sad if the legal affairs concerning his diploma continued to the next stage, but on the other hand, it was necessary for everything to be clear and more controversy appeared because everything was clear. “Yes, I said, I am sad if it continues when it goes to the next step. But again to make it clear,” he said. Jokowi also reiterated that he was ready to open his original diploma during the trial. “Later, I will open the initial diploma during an audience, yes, even if it was taken to the metropolitan police of Jakarta, it was taken to the criminal investigation unit, but later, I will open it during a judicial trial so that everything is brilliant,” he said. As previously indicated, the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially reported a case of false diploma accusations to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Wednesday (04/30/2025). This legal measure was taken by Jokowi because the question of false diplomas was still extended, even until it was no longer president. “It turns out that it is always extended so that it is brought into the field of law,” said Jokowi. Said Jokowi, the charges concerning false diplomas must be legally straightened so as not to become a prolonged controversy. According to him, the legal process is the best step to provide certainty and clarity to the public. “The affairs of the accusation of false diplomas must be brought in the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” he added. Editor: Ik

([email protected]) Follow the channel Telegram We to update investor.id articles.id Follow Read the rest of news on Google News Read

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/national/398396/proses-hukum-tuduhan-ijazah-palsu-jokowi-di-polda-metro-jaya-terus-berlanjut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos