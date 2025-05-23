Trump threatens 25% price on Apple and Samsung phones not manufactured in the United States | Trump prices





Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25% price on iPhones if they are not manufactured in the United States, while he has intensified pressure on Apple to build his signature product in the country.

The president has suffered around $ 70 billion (52 billion) of the company's sharing with an article on the social platform of truth which said that the iPhones sold in the United States must be carried out within the country's borders.

Trump said in the post: I informed Tim Cook of Apple a long time ago that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not in India or any other. If this is not the case, a price of at least 25% must be paid by Apple in the United States.

Apple's shares fell 2.6% on Trumps' comments, pushing the company's assessment just below 3 TN.

Apple will not be alone. In remarks to White House journalists on Friday afternoon, Trump said that he would also impose a 25% rate on Samsung and any other phone manufacturer who manufactures phones outside the United States, or, he said, it wouldn't be right.

When they build their plant here, there is no price. They will therefore build plants here, said Trump.

Trump alarmed Apple investors last month with a series of growing price ads on goods from China, where the majority of iPhones are assembled, which reached a total of 145%. A few days later, however, the administration announced an exemption for smartphones and computers.

Shortly after, it was reported that Apple was planning to change assembly of all iphones for the American market in India to try to burst out the impact of Trump's trade war with China.

COOK, director general of apples, said in a call for results this month that the majority of iPhones sold in the United States for the June quarter would have India as a country of origin. The company is secret on the details of its production processes, but analysts estimate that around 90% of its smartphones are assembled in China.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Register for business today

Prepare for the working day, we will indicate to all the news and commercial analyzes you need every morning

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The United States is the largest iPhone market in apples, where it sells more than 60 meters from the handsets per year.

Trump has reprimanded the technological company and his chief executive officer this month above the switch. I had a little problem with Tim Cook, he said, adding: I said to Tim Weve really treated you, we have supported all the plants you have built in China for years, now you have to build [for] We. Weren't interested in your construction in India, India can take care of themselves, we want you to build here.

Analysts have warned that moving iPhone production to American destination would be prohibitive, due to the lack of installations and the flexible workforce to which Apple has access to China. Wedbush Securities, a financial service company, said last month that an iPhone manufactured in the United States is more expensive than $ 3,500.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/23/donald-trump-threatens-25-percent-tariff-iphones-not-made-in-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos