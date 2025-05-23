“Is not only the management, that means …”, PM Modi greets the diversity of the northeast | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the inaugural ceremony at the northeast summit in the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, underlined the immense potential of the Northeast region and its importance in the country's development course. Speaking at the summit, the Prime Minister said that from trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism, the northeast of the country is the most diverse part of our diversified India. He said: “Our India is called the most diverse nation in the world, and our northeast is the most diverse part of this diversified nation, from trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism, its diversity is its greatest strength.” To move further the Prime Minister Modi qualified Northeast as the most diverse part of the diversified nation. He underlined the vast potential of the northeast, citing its bio-economy, its bamboo production, its tea production, its oil, its sports industry and the emergence of ecotourism. #WATCH | Delhi | During the inauguration of the “Rising Northeast Investors Summit”, Prime Minister Modi says: “… The Northeast is the most diverse part of our diverse nation … From trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism, the diversity of the northeast is its strength. The North-East means pic.twitter.com/bvv1qu5vvo

Years (@ani) May 23, 2025 “The northeast means bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, oil, sports, skills, a hub for ecotourism and a new world for organic products. The Northeast is the power plant. The Northeast is 'Ashta Lakshmi' for us …”, continued the PM. Prime Minister Modi has pointed out “for us, is not only a direction. For us, is it means enabling, acting, strengthening and transforming …” #WATCH | Delhi | During the inauguration of the “Rising Northeast Investors Summit”, Prime Minister Modi says: “For us, is not only a direction. For us, is means to empower, act, strengthen and transform …” pic.twitter.com/7xkefaibdr

Years (@ani) May 23, 2025 Prime Minister Modi highlighted government efforts to transform the Northeast by the development of infrastructure, which makes tourism more attractive and strengthening the confidence of investors. “We have launched an infrastructure revolution in the northeast,” he said, noting that the region is now becoming a land of opportunities with stronger connectivity. He said: “There was a time when the northeast was only called a border region. Today, it becomes the favorite of growth. Better infrastructure makes tourism attractive and gives investors more confidence … We have started a revolution of infrastructure in the northeast … It now becomes the country of opportunities … Connectivity in the northeast becomes stronger …” He added that for the government, the word East represents more than a simple direction. “For us, this Orient does not mean a single direction. For us, it means empowering, acting, strengthening and transforming. It is the policy of our government for Eastern India.” The Summit on the rise of northeast investors, which Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, is a two-day event that takes place on May 23 and 24 in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit aims to highlight the Northeast region as a land of opportunities and to attract global and interior investments. (With Ani's entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/east-not-just-direction-it-means-pm-modi-hails-diversity-of-northeast-2905185.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos