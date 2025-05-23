The Trump administration prohibits Harvard from the registration of foreign students, including current students





Washington (AP) The Trump Administration has revoked the capacity of Harvard University to enroll international students in climbing battle with the Ivy League school, saying that thousands of current students must be transferred to other schools or leave the country.

The Ministry of Internal Security announced the action on Thursday, according to Hharvardhas created a dangerous campus environment by allowing anti-American and pro-terrorist agitators to attack Jewish students on the campus. He also accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party, saying that he welcomed and trained members of a Chinese paramilitary group as recently as in 2024.

This means that Harvard can no longer register foreign students and that existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status, the agency said in a statement.

Watch: Trump Administrations increasing the quarrel with Harvard affect research on breast cancer

Harvard registered nearly 6,800 foreign students on his campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, representing more than a quarter of his student body. Most are graduate students from more than 100 countries.

Harvard called illegal action and said that she was working to provide advice to students.

This reprisal action threatens serious damage to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines the academic and research mission of Harvards, the university said in a statement.

The dispute arises from a request of April 16 of the Kristi Noem internal security secretary. The letter required Harvard to put information on the students in avant-garde who could involve it in violence or demonstrations that could lead to their expulsion.

In a letter to Harvard on Thursday, Noem said that school sanction is the unfortunate result of Harvard's failure to comply with the simple declaration requirements. He prohibits Harvard from welcoming international students for the next school year in 2025-26.

Noem said Harvard can find his ability to welcome foreign students if he produces a mine of files on foreign students within 72 hours. Its updated request requires all recordings, including audio or video sequences, foreign students participating in events or a dangerous activity on campus.

This administration is due to Harvard responsible for promoting violence, anti -Semitism and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party on his campus, Noem said in a statement.

The action revoked Harvard's certification in the program of exchange and exchange visitors, which gives the school the possibility of sponsoring international students to obtain their visas and to go to school in the United States.

Students from the Harvard College Democrats said that the Trump administration is playing with the life of students to push a radical program and for silent dissent. Trump's attack on international students is that manual authoritarianism, Harvard, must continue to hold the line, the group said in a statement.

The administration aroused the condemnation of groups of freedom of expression, in particular the foundations of individual rights and expression, which declared that Noem required a state of surveillance.

“This radical fishing expedition reaches protected expression and must be categorically rejected,” the group said in a statement.

Noem's sanction opens a new front in the Battle of the Trump administration with Harvard. The oldest and richest university in the country, Harvard was the first to openly defy requests from the White House to limit Pro-Palestinian demonstrations and eliminate policies of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The federal government responded by reducing $ 2.6 billion in federal subsidies to Harvard, which forced it at the end of its sprawling research operations. President Donald Trump said he wanted to go beyond the exemption exemption from the University of Itstax.

Many Harvard sanctions have crossed a federal working group on anti-Semitism which says that the university has not protected Jewish students against harassment and violence in the midst of a national wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Internal security officials echoed these concerns in his announcement on Thursday. He offered examples, including a recent internal report in Harvard, noting that many Jewish students said they faced discrimination or prejudices on the campus.

He also explained the concerns that Congress Republicans raised links between American universities and China. Internal security officials said Harvard had provided training in the Xinjiang production and construction body as recently as in 2024. As proof, he provided a link to a Fox News article which in turn cited a letter from the Republicans of the Chamber.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, described the last action as an illegal and weak spirit.

I fear that it sends a very frightening effect to international students who are looking to come to America for education, “he said.

The Trump administration has exploited the legal status monitoring of international students in the context of its broader attempts to reprimand higher education. What was once a largely administrative database became the application atool, as immigration officials revoked the legal status of students directly in the system.

These efforts were challenged in court, resulting in status restorations and a national injunction preventing the administration from continuing other endings.

The writers of the Associated Press Annie Ma in Washington and Cheyanne Mumphrey in Phoenix contributed to this report.

