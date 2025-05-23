



New information obtained by Welsh Liberal Democrats have revealed that neither the Wales Office nor the British Government Department for Transport know how much the main lines of the country of Wales would cost. The British government has confirmed by a response to freedom of information to the Welsh liberal democratic deputy David Chadwick that it does not contain any data on the estimated costs of the main line of the northern Wales, while the most recent estimate it has for the main line of the southern Wales comes from 2017, before the cancellation of the project. “Level upwards” The previous conservative government of Westminster has announced its support for railway electrification in Wales, in particular within the framework of its upgrading program. However, no figure or evaluation of real costs seems to have been put into service or retention, observed Mr. Chadwick, these promises have never been serial. In 2017, electrification plans of the main line in the southern Wales between Cardiff and Swansea were abandoned by the Secretary of Transport Chris Grayling. While the electrification from London to Cardiff has been completed, the upgrade plans of the remaining 40 miles in Swansea have been abandoned. Mr. Grayling said that biplômed trains would offer the same advantages, a complaint that has since been widely criticized. The electrification of the main line in the northern Wales was also announced by the Tories, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing in 2021 that the Crewe line in Holyhead would be improved. But no funding has ever been allocated, no calendar has been confirmed and no profitability analysis has been advanced. The line remains depends on the obsolete diesel services. The Liberal Democrats argue that without any estimated cost held by the Bureau of the Pays de Wales or the Department of Transport, neither of the two projects is realistic to be delivered. This despite the work of the secretary in Wales, Jo Stevens, describing Fair's rail funding as his number one priority before the next expenses, expected this fall. Stagger Responding to requests from the faith, David Chadwick said: “This admission is as astounding as it is revealing. Worse, there is no sign that the workforce is more serious about delivery despite such declarations by Jo Stevens. Without cost, these projects are clearly far from ready for the shovel. Electrification represents more than trains. It involves stimulating our economy, connecting ports and key industries to make them competitive on the world markets; Cut emissions and connect communities. Not investing in Welsh Rail is not only a missed opportunity, a deliberate political choice to keep the country of Wales at the back of the queue. The Welsh liberals will continue to fight for a fair agreement on rail funding in Wales. Support our nation today For Price of a coffee cup A month, you can help us create a non -profit independent national news service for the inhabitants of Wales, by the inhabitants of the country of Wales.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.cymru/news/uk-government-confirms-it-doesnt-know-how-much-welsh-rail-electrification-would-cost/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos