



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan firmly denied the intentions to go to the presidency again, despite current discussions on constitutional changes. Erdogan underlined the need for a new constitution which reflects the current political landscape, distancing itself from the idea that these changes aim to extend its reign. Main to remember Erdogan insists on the fact that he will not ask for re -election, rather focusing on constitutional reforms.

The current constitution, established after the blow, is criticized not to represent civil interests.

Speculations on the future of Erdogan occur in the middle of the arrest of the opposition chief Ekrem Mamolu. Erdogan's commitment to constitutional change During a recent press conference, Erdogan reiterated his commitment not to present himself for another mandate, declaring: “I have no intention of being re -elected or to appear again for the president.” He underlined the need for a new constitution, arguing that the existing one, created during a military coup, does not align itself with the evolutionary needs of Turkey. The administration of Erdogan was examined for its treatment of political opposition, in particular following the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. Many consider this as a political motivation act, which has only strengthened Mamolu's popularity among the electorate. The political landscape Erdogan has been at the head of Turkish politics for more than two decades, first as Prime Minister and then as president. The current Constitution limits the presidency to two five -year mandates, a rule that Erdogan has already exceeded. However, he maintains that his initial term should not count due to the transition of a parliamentarian to a presidential system in 2017. Current political context: Erdogan's party currently has 321 seats in the Parliament with 600 places, needing 360 votes to modify the Constitution. The Party of Pro-Kurdish Democratic Regions (DEMP) could play a crucial role in supporting constitutional changes if the PKK states its arms.

Speculation surrounding the future of Erdogan Despite Erdogan's insurance, speculation persists concerning its political ambitions. His recent comments, including a fun exchange with a singer on the race for another quarter, fueled his intentions. In addition, the political climate has changed, with public support for Mamolu Rising since his arrest, indicating a potential challenge for Erdogan in future elections. Conclusion While Turkey sails in a complex political landscape, Erdogan's denial on future presidential ambitions raises questions about the sincerity of its commitment to constitutional reform. The interaction between his administration and the opposition, in particular in the light of recent events, will be critical of shaping the political future of Turkey. The coming months probably reveal whether Erdogan's attention on constitutional change is a real effort to modernize Turkey or a strategic maneuver to maintain power. Sources

