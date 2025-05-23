PM Modis deft Manipulation in relation to dramatic clashes with Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa Firstpost

After Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Ukraine, it is the turn of Cyril Ramaphosa from South Africa this week to be given or reprimanded publicly by American president Donald Trump in the White House.

The controversial meetings contrast strongly with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House which saw the leaders of the two countries rent and be courteous in public commitments.

Similar to Modi meetings, the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the French president Emmanuel Macron also had cordial meetings with Trump.

In the way Trump has engaged with his guests at the White House is a story of the way he sees their country, of the personal equation with the leaders and the way these leaders managed these situations.

How Trump reprimanded Zelenskyy & Ramaphosa and Snobé Netanyahu

Trump invited Zelenskyy to the White House to sign the mineral agreement, but expelled him after he and his assistant, JD Vance, reprimanded Zelenskyy for not having been subject enough. They also reprimanded Zelenskyy for not being grateful enough for American help.

Trump shouted in Zelenskyy that he had not kept cards in the war and should not call the names of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy also attracted Trump-Vance's anger to his outfit. He was not wearing a formal costume when he turned for talks at the top.

Trump and Vance dragged Zelenskyy in a shouting match that also pushed vocally. Observers have said that, as English is not the first language of the Ukrainian leader, his decline seemed too combative.

Trump reprimanded Ramaphosa for chairing the alleged “white genocide” in South Africa and wrongly accused him of systematically discriminating against whites in his country. He played a compilation of videos as proof of the alleged “white genocide”. He also displayed impressions of articles and said: I do not know, all these are articles in the past few days, the death of people, death, death, death, horrible death.

Trump has not even spared allies like Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel in his outward remarks. He snubbed Netanyahu by revealing direct talks with Iran bypassing Israeli Iran is the endènem of Israel. The talks had not been disclosed before and the public announcement surprised Netanyahu.

Trump further continued at the Netanyahu school that he should be “reasonable” and make peace with Turkish chief Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey has been a vehement opponent in Israel in recent years and Erdogan threatened to invade Israel during the war in Gaza.

The Modi-Trump meeting has struck all the right notes

Unlike meetings with Zelenskyy, Ramaphosa and Netanyahu, Trump's White House commitments with Prime Minister Modi struck all the right notes.

Trump and Modi praised each other, had a cordial body language, and yet stood strong in their positions in bilateral talks. In an important gesture, Modi responded to journalists twice next to Trump.

Trump praised Modi as a “much more difficult negotiator”.

“He is a much more difficult negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a competition,” said Trump about Modi.

For his part, Modi said that Trump had a copyright on the word “agreement”.

“Regarding any agreement, only one person has copyright on the word agreement in the world and it's Trump,” said Modi.

Even if Trump has often reprimanded India on prices, allegedly commercial barriers and attracted the manufacture of China, he did not get out of the scenario during commitments to the White House and did not raise such controversial problems in public remarks.

Body language was also quite cordial. In a subtle gesture taken from the camera and appreciated in India, Trump released the chair for Modi while he was sitting to sign a document that he made a similar gesture for Netanyahu. These visible relationships between the two leaders also go back to Trump's first term. In another clip which became viral at the time, Modi once slapped Trump's hand when they were shaking with something that was not seen with any other leader.

Trump meetings with Macron & Starmer

Trump meetings with French President Macron and the British Prime Minister were also cordial.

Among the leaders of power today, Macron, just like Modi has known Trump for a long time. He is known to be cordial with the American president, but also retains his remarks. An example is the way he politely checked Trump still by putting a hand on his arm when he had started to make a disjointed speech on Europe's lack of contribution to the defenses of Europe.

We can only make a supposition of what would have happened if Zelenskyy or Ramaphosa had touched Trump while he cried them. The cries match would probably have become a wrestling match and the secret services would have escorted the two leaders in the headlines. Word of words wanted.

Starmer also managed Trump with tact. In addition to offering decent conditions concerning the trade agreement, Starmer came to the White House with a letter from the British King Charles III inviting Trump during a rare state visit. He also smiled at most public commitments and did not bait whenever Trump made occasional comments.