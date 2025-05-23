The EU price can turn against Trump, according to trade, freight experts





US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign decrees in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2025.

Mandel and | AFP | Getty images

Price threats from President Trump's social media against Apple and the European Union reflect a worrying problem for markets and the economy, according to trade experts and logistics experts: the negotiation process does not happen as Trump wants.

“Trump is not wrong that the EU was less to come than the other countries, but the EU also has good reasons to be reluctant to engage in this type of exercise, and they are therefore deadlocked,” said Josh Teitelbaum, Akin's main lawyer. “Trump's frustration reflects this underlying dynamic,” he said.

Apple, threatened by Trump on Friday with a 25% price on any iPhone not made in the United States, is in a difficult place, said Akin, while the wider survey by the Trump administration on national security threats linked to key technology, and imports of semiconductors and derivative products, could put iphones under its umbrella. “He has a mechanism to assert this threat,” said Akin.

But with Europe, the price covers the risk of adding damage to a key commercial relationship which showed signs of recovery. The ocean freight reservations followed by Sonar Show after a drop in EU reservations in the United States, ocean freight reservations have regularly re-established. Fear is that the new threat will again slow down the freight orders.

Andy Abbott, CEO of Atlantic Container Line, an ocean carrier specializing in European-American trade, said that this has important implications for the main American industrial operations. Unlike Asia, which is mainly a supplier of consumer products in the United States, Europe is mainly a source of industrial products that help American manufacturers to produce.

“Europe was stable and stable,” said Abbott. “A big price on European imports will turn against him, which makes American products more expensive to produce,” he said.

Manufacturers have underlined the Trump administration in talks that prices must take into account the cost of execution and widening of operations in the United States, and administration policy can be contrary to relocating objective.

In addition, American exporters will suffer from a reduction in trade. Container rates to Europe represent only a third of the American import container freight rates, therefore a reduction in European imports will increase American export rates, adding more costs to American products abroad, said Abbott.

“The EU is an important trading partner, and a 50% rate would potentially cause economic damage and the EU could fight back, which would increase economic damage more,” said Timothy Brightbirl, partner of Wiley and co -president of his international commercial practice. “It's a dangerous situation.”

According to Dan Anthony, president of Trade Partnership Worldwide, the impact would vary across the United States, but would be felt that the state to declare.

“Needless to say, a 50% rate would be an enormous cost increase in cost,” wrote Anthony in a LinkedIn article.

According to data from its organization, prices paid at state level last year vary from a minimum of 0.23% (Indiana) to a top of 2.36% (New Jersey) according to the types of imported products.

“The implementation of a 50% rate represents an effective increase in the rate of 20-200X depending on the state,” he said.

Brightbirl said the EU has a large number of commercial barriers, and this commercial negotiation could offer an opportunity for agricultural and digital trade.

“There are many longtime commercial problems with the EU, for years and years, and I think that is why the administration wants the EU to come to the table,” said Brightbill. But he added that this does not guarantee that the EU reacts in the way Trump is looking for. “There are many countries and many degrees of views on the advisability of negotiating in the first place, so it will be very difficult to reach a consensus,” he said.

