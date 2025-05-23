Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Congratulations to Unucor Dan on Thursday for his choice as president of Romania, Xinhua Tiri Agenia, quoted by Agerpres, reports on Friday.

Xi Jinping stressed that Romania was the third AR in the world which officially established diplomatic revival with the People's Republic of China.

China and Romania respect each other and are treated for a long time, said that the Chinese chief, adding that mutually advantageous cooperation between the two countries continued to progress, and traditional friendship has been consolidated over time.

Currently, global changes at a level unrivaled by a century is accelerating, said Xi, stating that, as good friends and partners, China and Romania should also strengthen communication, to build consensus and deepen cooperation to take advantage of the opportunities of these times and work together to approach risks and challenges.

XI said that he had agreed to develop the development of relating between China and Romania, you wish to collaborate with UCUCUOR DAN to write a new chapter of cooperation between the two and bring more advantages to the peoples of the two countries.