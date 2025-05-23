



Thomas Matthew Crooks had a lot in mind in January 2024.

The 20 -year -old who, six months later, would open the fire of President Trump during a Pennsylvania campaign rally – hitting his ear and killing a public member – was busy polishing his community college for a four -year engineering program.

Crooks gathered transcriptions and asked his friends to review his personal declaration.

He also conceived a bomb.

He ordered more than two nitromethane gallons from an online specialized fuel retailer using an encrypted messaging account, documents obtained by CBS News Show. Twelve days later, the purchase of Crooks had not shipped and he wanted to know why.

“Hello, my name is Thomas. I placed an order on your website on January 19. I have not yet received updates from the shipping order and I was wondering if you still have it and when I can expect it to come,” Crooks on the retailer, hyperfuual, at 7:44 am in the morning on January 31, 2024.

Crooks used his community college messaging account to find out about the shipment, one of the few operational missteps which allowed a rare look on the dark side of this ambitious young student.

Two weeks after the nitromethane email on February 13, 2024, Crooks returned to his academic future, planning a video call he labeled: “Reread my Pitt personal test with friends before the course.”

A student who went “beyond”

We know very little about how or why Thomas Crooks decided to shoot the candidate then, Donald Trump. From now on, emails, essays and other documents examined by CBS News offer a new overview of the mind of a young man who simultaneously planned two future irreconcilable. In one, Crooks continues his engineering studies, for which he was praised by the teachers for his work ethics, his progress and his contributions in class. In the other, he rushes towards an act he had to know would end in one or the other prison or – as he did on July 13, 2024 – his death.

He was a meticulous and motivated student, attending the community college after marked 1530 on SATs, according to the files. He said to an advisor he was starting at school to save money before transfer.

Thomas Matthew Crooks at his Lycée Bertum Bethel Park School District via AP

In the hundreds of university emails obtained by CBS News, Crooks rarely turns into personal territory, with a few exceptions. When an assignment to come required the presence of five adults, he asked the professor if it would be ok if it brought only two or three. Crooks said that apart from his sister and his parents, he “did not have access to other adults”.

Crooks wrote a passage for the school on the reasons why his favorite season is fall on January 30, the day before his hyperfual contact. The passage, wrote in different colors, sounded on his love for football and his two favorite holidays, Halloween and Thanksgiving. He targeted poetic on the fall time and asked: “Who does not like the changing color of the leaves?”

Crooks took his class work seriously, regularly contacting teachers to protest if he was not satisfied with his notes. After having passed a mathematics exam in which he missed a variable, Crooks asked if he could recover the point. The teacher agreed to give him a 75% credit for the question.

“It looks good,” replied Crooks. “It should be enough to get an A.”

Crooks did level A job in most of his lessons, according to his transcription. E-mails show that teachers were often impressed by his dedication.

“Thank you again for your contribution to the class this term – would not have been the same without you!” wrote an English teacher in December 2022.

A particular project has attracted the teachers of the engineering department. Crooks, whose mother is visually disabled, designed and printed in 3D a unique failure. The prototype included a braille labeling along the lines and columns, and raised squares alternating with PEG holes to prevent pieces from being overturned “, as the crooks have described.

The former engineering teacher, Todd Landree, remembers that the staff of the small department amounted by the project.

“It was above and beyond what someone expected,” said Landree.

Image of a 3D printed failure for visually disorders, which the crooks have designed as a class project. Obtained by CBS News

Patricia Thompson, who taught the class, said she was still thinking about the Crooks project. She also described it as “beyond” expectations.

“It is sad that he had so much promise and he chose to do it. He is simply very difficult to understand where he comes from,” said Thompson.

A skeptic of the “high promises” of the government

Crooks focused on engineering and computer science during community college, but a handful of written missions show clues of deep skepticism from the federal government and societies.

An invitation asking students to examine whether the engineers involved in the 1986 NASA Challenger disaster acted ethically gave a dubious response.

Crooks blamed the administrators of NASA, who by pushing the unhappy launch “tried to keep the high promises they made at the Congress that they were never going to be able to hold,” he wrote.

For an English assignment in 2022, Crooks wrote on George Orwell's test, “Shoot An Elephant”. Crooks called the test “a powerful allegory warning against the adoption of imperialist policies”.

“Scripture maintains its importance because the themes apply to all forms of tyrannical government that many still exist today, and continue to send young men, a bit like Orwell, to carry out the” dirty work of Empire “, wrote Crooks.

Crooks wrote on Mr. Trump at least once.

The test was called “why nuclear energy is the key to a cleaner future” and crooks briefly mentioned the proliferation of nuclear weapons, criticizing a decision taken by Mr. Trump during his first mandate.

“To prevent hostile nations from acquiring nuclear technology, America and its allies can prevent sales of technology at these nations and can conclude mutually beneficial agreements such as the agreement in Iran, which has actually interrupted the nuclear program of nations (sic) until President Trump is withdrawn,” Crooks wrote.

His writing also, at least once, has been concentrated in part on the president of the Biden era.

Crooks reviewed an opinion column in 2021 which presented itself at the Washington Post, concluding that he convinced Mr. Biden's support with persuasion at the community college without school fees.

“Liberals also tend to be in favor of the free community college and, in fact, free college in general,” wrote Crooks. “It is therefore very interesting to see an author try to convince the other party using their pre -existed political concerns (sic) rather than trying to impress them”

While the crooks have shown an advanced ability to reason and persuade, he has often fought against spelling and grammar errors. Several trials and assignments of work have been sent to him asking him to make corrections to his work.

A great jury with a dead suspect

The nitrommethane purchase bill lists a messaging account separated from a service based in Belgium which offers end -to -end encryption. The special agent of the FBI Pittsburgh in charge Kevin Rojek told journalists in August that Crooks had sought “nitromethane and other materials in accordance with the manufacture of explosive devices”. Rojek said the agents have accessed multiple issuance accounts to the foreigner used by Crooks, who did not use explosives during his attack.

An employee of hyperfuels, asked questions about the purchase of Crooks last year, said that the company was “aware of the whole situation”. The president of the company did not respond to the phone or SMS.

The transcription of Crooks and certain other academic files were first made public by America First Legal, a non -profit organization founded by Stephen Miller, a long -standing assistant of Mr. Trump who is now deputy chief of the White House.

Pennsylvania's lawyer, Wally Zimolong, continued the archives on the name of America First Legal, winning a fight of open files that paved the way for their release last year. Among his discoveries were the little little -known federal jury who assigned the community college and received emails and trials from Crooks. Zimolong provided CBS News with files related to the transcriptions of the assignment of the Grand Jury and the Crooks.

A letter from an official from the Ministry of Justice at the college on July 24, 2024 confirmed the assignment linked to “an active criminal investigation of the FBI”.

The major federal juries are generally subject to a probable cause to charge a person for a crime, but the crooks – the only known suspect – had died for 11 days at that time.

“I think that raises a lot of important questions. Investigating someone else? Does he still investigate?” Asked Zimolong. He said that it adds to the mystery surrounding the young man who seemed determined to continue with the university until the day he went on the roof of a building in Butler, Pennsylvania, and started to shoot.

“A year later, we still don't know enough,” said Zimolong.

Trump Rally pulling more from Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigation journalist covering criminal justice, confidentiality and information security issues for CBS News Digital. Contact graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

