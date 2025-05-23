Yunus Counter: Northeast Key to Growth from India, explains PM Modi | India News





New Delhi: Days after Muhammad Yunus, acting chief of the Bangladesh Govt, said that the northeast of “landlocked” India was faced with the prospect of becoming an extension of the Chinese economy, Prime Minister Modi said on Friday that “confidence is the greatest transformation in the region.“There was a time when northeast was considered only as a border region – today it becomes the favorite of growth,” said Modi. He highlighted growth in sectors such as bamboo, oil, solar energy and organic farming, and encouraged investors to grasp “first engine advantage”.He was expressed during the inaugural session of “Rising North East Investor Summit”, which saw a combined investment commitment of more than Rs 2 Lakh crores industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others.Modi: Geography cannot be dissuasive on the growth of During a recent visit to China, Muhammad Yunus had described the states of northeast India – commonly called the “seven sisters” – as “landlocked” and lacking direct access to the ocean. He said that Bangladesh, the “only Ocean goalkeeper for the region”, could, due to its strategic location, become an extension of the Chinese economy and act as a conduit for Chinese investments in northeast India, as well as Nepal and Bhutan.Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the idea that geography could be dissuasive for the growth of the northeast. He positioned the region at the heart of the policy of India Act East and said that “the northeast will become a solid bridge and bridge for the Anase trade”. Trade should exceed $ 200 billion, logistics centers emerge in Gowahati, Imphal and Agartala.The PM has attributed growing confidence in the region to unprecedented development between sectors – highways and digital networks to startups and education. More than 11,000 km of highways, new railway lines and an expanding air network now connects what was once a relatively insulated region. Projects like Sela Tunnel, Bhupen Hazarika Bridge and India-Myanmar-Thailand-Hailand, according to the PM, are emblematic of an “infrastructure revolution”.“A good infrastructure does not only concern roads – it is about confidence, security and investment confidence,” said Prime Minister Modi.On security and stability, he noted a historical transformation, saying: “There was a time when the northeast was associated with bombs, rifles and blockade … Now is the opportunity, peace and prosperity. “More than 10,000 young people have returned arms, and peace agreements have strengthened governance in the region.Meanwhile, the president and director general of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, announced her intention to increase the total investment of the company in the region to 75,000 comprehensive comprehensions over the next five years.The president of the Adani group, Gautam Adani, followed with a new investment announcement of 50,000 roots of rupes over the next 10 years, in addition to a commitment of 50,000 RS crores, made earlier this year in Assam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/muhammad-yunus-counter-northeast-key-to-indias-growth-says-pm-modi-bangladesh/articleshow/121369595.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos