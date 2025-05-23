In her quest for revenge on Harvard, the administration can finally fail to punish university, but it will harm thousands of young people.

Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Sophie Park / Getty Images)

The current American dictator, Donald Trump, decided to keep around 6,800 hostage students in order to settle a score with a university in which he was not smart enough to enter.

Thursday, the Cosplaying Cosplaying as a Director of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, sent a letter to Harvard Saying that DHS had revoked Harvard certification as part of the student and visitors' exchange program (SEVP), thus interrupting its ability to register international students in the F and J Visa programs. This decision would mean that the Harvards 6,793 international students would suddenly be out of status and had to leave the country, register for another university, to stay at university in violation of the terms of their visa and risk deportation.

In the supply of this hostage taking, Noem had asked the University to put a large number of documents on its international students, including their literal, internal security courses. Noem said that the files were necessary because Harvard registrations for international students created a hostile learning environment for Jewish students due to school failure to condemn anti -Semitism. She said that the University had created a pro-Hamas environment and also accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party. My meeting of the Harvard College arrives in a few weeks and, let me tell you, I am very Excited to see how all my classmates who have entire industries or are CEOs of world banks will justify their raptor capitalism in Xi Jinping when he demands that we take into account ourselves.

Noem's statements are, of course, lies. The current harvest of international students in Harvard is taken from 147 different countries, and none of these countries is called Hamas. More than 20% Among them, among them, 11% come from this well -known anti -Semitic hotspot canada; 80 students are from Israel,, One is the crown princess of Belgium. How can each of these people be pro-Hamas or create a hostile learning environment for everyone? The collective punishment would be wrong (and a violation of the regular procedure) even if the administration did not lie.

This decision by the Trump administration is so exaggerated that even if we understand that Trump is a racist xenophobic, the fact that this will also harm the beloved white South Africans at Harvard means that there must be another reason to attack international students in this way.

And, of course, there is. Trump is in a massive fighting fight with Harvard. He tried to stop $ 2.2 billion in university federal subsidies. But he probably produced a point that I made in my first article on his unconstitutional attempt to withdraw this money: losing $ 2.2 billion does not represent an existential crisis for the university. Harvard can finance himself in the least short term with her.

Nestled in the ridiculous justifications of Noems for the revocation of the visa, this line: the American government understands that the University of Harvard is based strongly on the financing of foreign students of more than 10,000 foreign students to build and maintain their substantial allocation. Noem (and Trump) believe that the abolition of international students will financially harm Harvard.

Noem overestime not only the number of international students in Harvard, but it also overestimates their financial contribution to the university. It is true that in most universities, international students are a huge taking of money for institutions. Most international students are obviously not eligible for any of the financial assistance programs offered by the federal government. Most international children therefore pay full freight to go to an American college.

But it is not as true at Harvard. I know, from personal experience, that Harvard does everything possible to provide financial assistance to international students from his own endowment, in the form of student loans (which are reimbursed at the same or better prices as those offered by the federal government). Many international students that I met through Harvard told me that it was in fact the cheapest university in which they could have gone to the United States because it had provided the most generous financial aid package. Harvard College is committed to Admissions to needs and financial assistance based on needs. This means that he accepts students whatever their ability to pay and ensures that these students can afford to register. Without having access to the Harvards balance sheets, I cannot speak more than annecdotal, but, anecdotal, the idea that the finances of Harvards will be considerably injured if he cannot be able to register international students may not be as true as the Trump administration to hope.

Harvard has already continued the administration on his new rules. The revocation of the Harvards SEVP status is clearly reprisals; Other universities have not been invited to do what Harvard was invited to do or if their SEVP status examined and revoked under the same rules.

When I sat down to write, I was going to say that a judge will make a temporary prohibition order which interrupted prevailing the law without law in the middle of next week. But my prediction was false. American district judge Allison D. Burroughs published the Tro this morningOnly a few hours after Harvard filed his complaint.

Despite the Tro, and the high probability that Trump will lose this case each time she obtains a complete audience (including in front of the Supreme Court, I believe), the damage has probably already been caused, and not only in Harvard. International students from all American universities know that their status is now something that the Trump administration is willing to use as a pure meanness negotiation program.

However, I am not sure that it is a bad lesson for the international community. As I said before, we are a rogue nation living under a fascist authority. We must be treated as such by the international community. I want the world leaders to stop coming here, Stop going to the oval officeAnd stop treating Trump as a normal American president. It is not. He is a dangerous crazy supported by some of the worst people, politicians and voters that this world is able to produce. Trump is an international danger and he has just shown that he was ready to treat children of other peoples as pawns just to bother an institution that will not make his auctions. People should react to him accordingly.

For those of us who are stuck herethosis of us who do not have the means to leave and start a new life elsewhere, or who simply do not want to give in our country to this racist madman and his totalitarian forces, I can say that it is this: fascists always overcome their hands. Trump exists because too many people (too many whites, especially) think he always goes after someone else. When enough whites see not only illegal immigrants, and that it does not only go after legal brown immigrants, but it goes after white children here with a student visa in Canada, more of them will realize that this diet will come for all of us before the end. When enough blacks see that the only immigrants he wants to import is the Apartheid cheerleader in South Africa, the more will realize that the two parties are in fact not the same.

Trump has already reversed the weakest and most crazy institutions in this country, such as the media and the Senate. Now he comes up against institutions that seem to want to fight, like Harvard and the federal judiciary. Hopefully these institutions will be able to buy enough time from the American people so that the majority of them withdraw their heads from their racist and response asses.