“ We have no choice '': Trkiye reveals credit for companies in the midst of a tight policy

TRkiye is preparing to relaunch and extend its credit guarantee fund (CGF) in order to relaunch loans to small and medium -sized enterprises (SMEs), which continue to fight for high funding costs due to the country's close monetary policy.

The announcement occurred Thursday, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of the credit guarantee fund (CGF) during a press briefing on his return flight from Hungary. He described the CGF as a vital tool to “start the pump” of the real economy and said that the government was in the final phase of the preparation of a new initiative as part of the program. The drop in inflation is clearly visible, and we must now strengthen this momentum with stages that also strengthen the financial dynamics of stability and growth, he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets press members aboard the presidential plane on his return from Hungary to Ankara, Trkiye, May 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

I have already educated the civil servants concerned and I was currently preparing for this. We have no choice but to make this step.

Business leaders approve of this decision

The announcement has attracted solid support from the Trkiyes business community, with Sekib Avdagic, head of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), welcoming news, describing it as a potential solution to long -standing access to which SMEs are faced. “In the current environment, it is almost impossible for SMEs to remain competitive with such high borrowing costs, noted Avdagic, urging a rapid reactivation of the CGF to allow production cycles to operate reliably.

Mustafa Gultepe, head of the Assembly of Turkish exporters (TIM), also praised the initiative, stressing that the average cost of credit in Trkiye now exceeds 50%. He said that reintroduction of the fund reports an intention from the government to support industrial production and support economic competitiveness while continuing its disinflation efforts.

Treasure to deploy a new loan for small manufacturers

In addition to the plans of the Government CGF, the Ministry of the Treasury and Finance is preparing to deploy a new loan of 30 billion ($ 970 million) specifically aimed at manufacturing SMEs. On Friday, in a memoir of the Anadolu agency, Minister Mehmet Simsek said that the package will include a 25 billion guarantee ceiling, with 85% of loans supported by the Treasury.

The headquarters of the Treasury and Finance Ministry of Trkiyes in Ankara, Trkiye, accessed May 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

The package will allocate $ 17.5 billion for operating expenses and 7.5 billion for capital investments. Eligible companies can receive up to 15 million Lira for operational expenses and up to 30 million for investment projects. Simsek stressed that the program aims to offer accessible and low -cost funding to strengthen the production and competitiveness of SMEs.

Our policy remains selective. Although we are resolved in the fight against inflation, we are also committed to supporting the real economy, said Simsek. SMEs are the cornerstone of production and employment in Trkiye, and their strength is our priority.

A critical moment for the economy of Trkiyes

The CGF Renaissance occurs at a time when an important part of Turkish companies report losses. In the first quarter of the year, 269 of the 539 companies listed on the stock market displayed a clear loss of 206 a year earlier. This slowdown was widely attributed to the narrow monetary position of Turkish central banks, aimed at reducing stubborn inflation, which culminated at 75.5% in May 2024. To contain excess liquidity and mitigate domestic demand, the central bank held its 46% political interest rate at its last meeting in April, which makes companies funding more and more difficult. As of May 9, commercial loan The rates stood At 64.13%, according to official figures.

A graph comparing the annual inflation of Trkiyes and the interest rate of central banks policy from April 2024 to April 2025, created on May 22, 2025 (ONUR Erdogan / Trkiye graph today)

The CGF, which shares the risk of loan between lenders and the Treasury, was considerably widened in 2016 and helped to trigger a boom in loans in 2017. However, this momentum has faded following the monetary crisis in 2018. To date, the fund has supported 929.5 billion loans.

Business representatives to express their concerns to the next Economic Council

Meanwhile, financing concerns should also dominate the next meeting of the upcoming economic council of Trkiyes organized by the Union of Chambers and the exchange of raw materials of Trkiye (TOBB). The forum will bring together the main decision-makers, including Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz and the country's economic ministers, to hear business leaders directly.

The president of TOBB, Rifat Hisarciklioglu, should echo the requests of the industry to facilitate financing conditions, eliminate interest rate charges and support the regional industries affected by recent natural disasters. The meeting should last at least seven hours, allowing stakeholders of all regions of Trkiyes to describe their sectoral challenges.