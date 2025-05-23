Meeting PM Modi '50 Times' for state funds, explains Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | Latest news from India





Telangana chief minister, a Revanth Reddy, said on Friday that he was ready to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi until “50 times” to guarantee the necessary funds and project authorizations for the State. Telangana's chief minister Revanth Reddy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. (X / PMO) Addressing a rally in Zaheerabad in the Sangeddy district, Reddy stressed the importance of center and opposition cooperation to attract investments and promote state development. He also urged the head of the opposition to the assembly, K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the Chamber and to engage in discussions on relevant issues. Politics is only done during the elections. My goal is to develop this region after the elections. We will take support from the center. We will meet Narendra Modi not once, even 50 times. We will get the funds that should come to us. We will obtain the required authorizations, said Reddy. Read also | The centers centers centers will support caste inquiries: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused KCR of having “neglected” the development of the state during his mandate and of being confined to his farm. He underlined the need to strengthen state income and create wealth by creating industrial parks in addition to strengthening the pharmaceutical and computer sectors. The chief minister recalled the Medak district association with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who challenged the siege of Lok Sabha from there in 1980. The MEDAK district and Indira Gandhi are inseparable. She sacrificed her life for this country while representing this constituency, he said. Read also | Will discuss with the leadership of the Cong, explains Telangana CM Revanth on the talks with the Maoists He alleged that the work in NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone), Zaheerabad, slowed down during the previous BRS diet. Reddy assured that more than 5,000 houses as part of the Indiramma housing program will be allocated to those who lost their land during the acquisition of land for Nimz. Earlier in a program, the CM said that its government would implement social protection programs and work for social justice by being inspired by the philosopher and social reformer of the 12th century Basauvehwara. After inaugurating a statue of Basauvehwara near Zaheerabad, he noted that the head of the Congress Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the message of social justice of Basauvehwara and the need to carry out the caste census, for “ Bharat Jodo Yatra ''. Basauvehwara's message is an inspiration for the government of Congress in the implementation of social protection and social justice programs, he said. During his visit to the Sangareddy district, the chief minister also inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Machnoor.

